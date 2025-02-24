Shopper unknowingly scores a high-end designer piece for pennies: 'I kept waiting for someone to stop me'

This thrifty shopper snagged a midcentury mirror for cheap, not knowing it was worth thousands.

You never know what you'll come across at your local thrift store. You might not be looking for anything at all, and then something catches your eye. That's precisely what happened to this Redditor, who took a fancy to a sleek, minimalist mirror and later discovered that it was from a fine Danish furniture maker and worth thousands.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

You know it's a good find when it feels like you're stealing. "I kept waiting for someone to stop me!" said the original poster.

They just don't make 'em like they used to. Pedersen & Hansen pieces were designed with remarkable care in Denmark in the midcentury modern style, which has had a renaissance in the 21st century. Even knockoffs made from cheaper materials can fetch hundreds. "I see it's online for $2350 new; what a steal!" read one comment. The OP got a real deal by visiting a Minnesota thrift shop.

You never know what's going to show up at local thrift stores or yard sales. Some folks don't even know the value of what they're getting rid of; they just want it gone. You can save hundreds on everyday items such as kitchenware, clothing, and furniture. Plus, you might stumble across a rare find like the OP did. Thrifting also keeps perfectly good items out of landfills, giving someone the chance to breathe new life into them.

Now, are you down to dig? Whether you're looking for a vintage winter jacket to keep you warm all season long, something to spice up your beauty routine, or some fine art finds for redecorating, you'll be amazed by the hidden gems at your local shops (and online). To get you started, here's our guide to thrifting.

"Simply lovely!" remarked one commenter.

"I need to start thrifting," said another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.