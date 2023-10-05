Thrift shopper scores jacket made by legendary designer for 99 cents: ‘[I’m] crying and high-fiving you at the same time’

“Fairly amazing someone didn’t grab it before it hit the clearance rack.”

A Redditor recently posted a picture of a truly unbelievable find at a thrift store. Whoever donated this particular jacket, and whoever priced it, clearly had no idea what they had in their hands.

The post was titled “Bob Mackie Wearable Art embroidered jacket,” with the caption “… it was only $0.99 thrift store plays.”

Mackie’s Wearable Art Collection became hugely popular on the QVC home shopping network in the ‘90s, but he’s been one of the most prolific designers for decades.

Photo Credit: u/Cispania / Reddit

Photo Credit: u/Cispania / Reddit

Mackie got his start designing costumes for “The Judy Garland Show” and “The Carol Burnett Show.” His designs have been worn by some of the most famous women (and Elton John) in history, including Diana Ross, Cher (multiple times), Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler, and more recently, Zendaya.

Oh, not to mention, one of Mackie’s designs also showed up in one of the most famous moments in American history. He designed the dress worn by Marilyn Monroe when she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy.

Mackie didn’t stop at designing incredible outfits for women. Bob Mackie Barbie collectable dolls debuted in 1982 and continue to be sought after by collectors today. Barbie dolls in the Mackie collection sell for hundreds, and in some cases thousands, of dollars.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Not everything Mackie has designed sells for hundreds or thousands of dollars, but finding anything from Mackie for less than a dollar is pretty amazing.

One person commented: “I am obsessed. Crying and high-fiving you at the same time.”

“Fairly amazing someone didn’t grab it before it hit the clearance rack,” the original poster replied. “There are just so many clothes we have in this world that a lot gets lost, I think.”

Another person said, “Perfect to wear to the Barbie movie.”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.