Gardener stuns the internet with photos of incredible patio oasis: 'Heaven'

by Jenny Allison
Photo Credit: Reddit

Dotted with vibrant magenta flower blossoms, tall purple leaves, and cacti in many sizes and shades of green, one Redditor's patio garden elicited pure delight from fellow gardening enthusiasts on r/Gardening

In their photo, a great number of plants rest on benches, hang from walls, and climb on trellises to create a vivid effect that commenters described as "magnificent" and "absolutely beautiful."

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's clear that the patio is teeming with life, even though the original poster said the plants in their photo only constituted approximately 20% of their collection. 

"This is beautiful," one person commented. "It looks so peaceful."

The rich collection of succulents, cacti, and flowering plants is a luscious and appealing alternative to the traditional grass of many homeowners, particularly in the U.S. One person even wrote: "This is incredible! I thought at first glance that it was a plant nursery."

Indeed, many homeowners and gardeners are moving away from grass for several reasons — aesthetic and otherwise. Firstly, grass creates an environmental monoculture, which discourages pollination. Considering that pollinators supply approximately one-third of our food, eliminating their habitat and food sources can disrupt our food cycles. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Additionally, grass is much more expensive and labor-intensive to care for, requiring regular maintenance. This upkeep often means air pollution, which is common with diesel-powered mowers and other lawn tools.

Conversely, a natural lawn or xeriscaped (low irrigation) landscape like this one is vastly more affordable and easier to maintain. By utilizing native plants, which are already adapted to thrive in their environment, gardeners don't need to water or maintain them nearly as often. This means that water utility bills are lower, and gardeners can gain back would-be watering and pruning time to simply relax and enjoy the sights, smells, and sounds of their natural spaces. 

And as this group of Redditors enthusiastically pointed out, a rich variety of plant species can make a garden even more beautiful. 

"Looks like heaven to me," one wrote.

If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

Making it look better 🌱

Saving money on water and maintenance 💰

Helping pollinators 🐝

No way I ever get rid of my lawn 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

