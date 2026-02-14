Shopper thrilled after discovering brand new item for cheap at thrift store: '99% off'

"You cannot believe the good stuff that we find."

A thrift store shopper had great luck when sorting through the bins at their local Goodwill.

Typically, these bins are where stores store their newest supply of items. For this shopper, they were able to find something both brand-new and high-quality.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Patagonia jackets like the one in the photo are usually hundreds of dollars. But thrift stores are famous for offering expensive brands or household items at affordable, bargain prices. That allowed this shopper to get this jacket, with tags that state the original price was $350, for only $3.

"99% off," one commenter posted in awe.

"I found a pair of never worn 1980s Florsheim Imperials at a Goodwill for $6 just after explaining to the girl working there, eyeing the Dan Post caiman boots I was wearing, how I only paid $25 for the $500 boots," commented another.

Shopping at thrift stores allows people to save more money than they would typically spend at a corporate retail chain. The typical donation-based methods thrift stores use to get their supply mean that items that would have been bound for landfills can see the light of day again.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimated in 2018 that 17 million tons of clothes went into landfills that year. By thrifting, you can be a part of a collective effort to reuse perfectly good clothing items before they're thrown out.

A study also found that clothes from certain fast fashion brands have high levels of heavy metals and potentially dangerous chemicals. Who knew that breaking up with fast fashion could have health benefits?

Thrifting is great for furnishing your home as well. One shopper, for example, shared a haul of a gorgeous chartreuse velvet armchair and a matching ottoman. Their cat loved their find, and the furniture was a mere $25.

"I live in a college town where there is a Goodwill bins place. You cannot believe the good stuff that we find at the end of the school year," another commenter wrote under the Reddit post.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.