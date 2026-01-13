Shopper shares photos after finding unique item for cheap at thrift store: 'Lucky'

"Absolutely zero chance you could pass this up."

A thrift shopper left their local thrift store with a haul that completely surpassed their expectations. They shared their thrift store find to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, where commenters marveled at the original poster's purchase.

"Went in looking for winter coats for my kids," the OP wrote. "Left with this chair and ottoman for $25 instead… hope they understand!"

The OP shared a picture of a beautiful chartreuse velvet armchair and a matching ottoman they found at the thrift store. A follow-up picture shows the armchair and ottoman situated in the OP's living room, adorned with a mushroom throw and occupied by the OP's pet cat.

"Cat has claimed. Sorry!" one commenter teased.

Cases where thrift shoppers stumble across splendid finds are common occurrences at the thrift store.

A thrift shopper found a mint-condition juicer by the Breville brand, a high-end kitchen appliance brand whose juicers can retail for $450 to $500, for only $15.99.

Another shopper stumbled across an eclectic-shaped midcentury modern clock for only $5, which another shopper confirmed was an absolute steal as they had purchased the same clock at an antique store for $120.

Thrift shops are a great place to find unique and rare items — like the OP's chartreuse armchair set — that may be hard to find in traditional retail stores.

Many of the older items found at thrift stores also tend to be of higher quality than the mass-produced products of today's age, which means that they will hold up for longer, staving off the need to replace your household essentials every year. This also reduces the amount of waste we send to the landfill, which helps to conserve natural resources and curb carbon pollution.

The affordable prices that thrift stores offer make building your home or stocking it with everyday household necessities — like the OP's find — much more feasible, being able to do so without breaking the bank.

"Sorry kids! Y'all are just gonna have to be cold this winter!" one commenter joked.

"Lucky!!!" another user wrote.

"Absolutely zero chance you could pass this up. This is a true find," a third commenter stated.

