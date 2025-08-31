Coffee lover shares brilliant hack using empty food jars: 'Win win'

We've long known the classic sustainability hack of bringing your own mug or to-go cup to the coffee shop to avoid using a disposable one. But what if you could take it a step further by repurposing a container you already have at home instead of buying a new reusable cup?

A TikToker, Alysha (@alysha.uriostegui), shares a clever twist: turning an empty pasta sauce jar into an aesthetic and functional to-go cup.

The scoop

In her video, Alysha starts with an empty Classico pasta sauce jar, its label removed for a clean, minimalist look. She prepares an iced coffee directly in the jar, then screws on the lid and gives it a good shake, recreating a DIY version of a shaken espresso beverage.

To take the hack even further, Alysha cuts a small hole in the lid, making space for a straw, turning the upcycled jar into a convenient, portable iced coffee cup. Such an easy hack that you can create with any glass jar you have lying around at home.

How it's helping

Not only is this hack budget-friendly, saving you from buying a new, store-bought to-go cup, but it also makes use of something you already have at home. And the fact that it looks aesthetic? That's just a bonus.

Beyond the money-saving aspect, the real value lies in the mindset behind it: reducing waste and giving new life to items that might otherwise be thrown away. Small actions like this help to cut down on single-use products, ease the burden on landfills, and prevent more waste from ending up in our oceans.

When multiplied by millions of people making similar small changes, the impact adds up, less energy and resources are used in manufacturing, and fewer emissions are released from production and transportation. It's a simple shift in habit that supports a more circular, sustainable lifestyle.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users were quick to praise Alysha's clever upcycling idea.

One commented, "Oh, this is a good hack. I usually just buy mason jars," while another exclaimed, "This is so smart!" The response highlights just how impactful a simple idea can be, blending practicality, style, and sustainability all in one.

"Who doesn't love a win win?" said another. "Pasta sauce+coffee cup all in one!"

It's a small win for your routine, and a bigger win for the planet.

