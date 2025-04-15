Mom reveals genius way to reuse plastic Parmesan lids for kitchen storage: 'How did I not know?'

"I've been throwing them out. Thank you!"

"Organizing Expert" Allison (@everythinginplace) shows viewers a clever hack to reuse the lids of plastic Parmesan containers on Mason jars — and the new lids work as well as the old design.

The scoop

"They changed the container for the Parmesan that I buy. My little hack was to use this on Mason jars," Allison explains, pulling two containers of Kraft Parmesan towards her.

@everythinginplace Don't come at me in the comments. I know it's not *actually* Parmesan but my kids like it better than the real stuff so I will 💯 continue to buy it. The point here is that this mason jar hack still works and you can save and repurpose those lids to use on regular mouth glass jars. ♬ original sound - Allison 🇨🇦 Organizing Expert

Then she takes one old lid to show viewers how the hack works as she screws the lid onto a Mason jar.

"You can just repurpose it and use it as a shaker lid," Allison says.

Then she tries the new design to investigate if it still works as well.

"That came off a little smoother," she says. "This Mason jar hack still works."

How it's helping

Using old Parmesan lids to create shaker jars or even drink containers can save consumers money; they can buy other products like spices in bulk and keep refilling these resourceful repurposed Mason jars.

Professional organizers like Allison can help people declutter their homes and find ways to resell or repurpose loads of items.

Knowing how to recycle or upcycle your used products is a great way for an individual to make a difference. All kinds of items can be reused or repurposed — clothes and electronics can even be exchanged for rewards with some companies.

Using these shaker lids on all the Mason jars that might be collecting in your cupboard reduces plastic disposal by reusing the lids, and every little thing that keeps plastic out of landfills or oceans helps the planet.

What everyone's saying

Besides the commenters who disparaged this kind of "Parmesan" cheese — to which Allison good-naturedly replied, "I know it's not actually Parmesan but my kids like it better than the real stuff" — people loved this hack.

"How did I not know, I've been throwing them out," said one. "Thank you!"

Another asked, "What do you put in the Mason jars with the shaker lids?"

Allison answered, "I repurpose them as a shaker for spices and for my baking soda."

And another wrote, "Thank you. This is awesome for my purposes."

