Mom shares brilliant hack using old Parmesan cheese shakers: 'Had no idea'

Think your Parmesan cheese lid is destined for the trash or recycling bin as soon as you sprinkle out the last bit of cheese? Think again.

TikToker Shannon Doherty (@athomewithshannon) showed a great way to find a second life for the lids with basically no effort.

The scoop

Doherty, who specializes in "mom hacks," shared the remarkably simple way to get extra usage out of Parmesan cheese lids.

Instead of discarding the three-holed Parmesan cheese lids, Doherty shows that the lids perfectly fit Mason jars. Simply screw off the Mason jar lid and sub in the cheese cover in its place. That makes for perfect "sippy cups" for kids and, well, anyone who likes drinking out of straws.

The three holes for straws could make hydrating a group activity, but that is probably not advised, considering all the sicknesses kids can carry.

How it's helping

This easy hack can both save money and help the planet.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

On the money front, instead of buying a sippy cup from scratch, you can tap into two things you might already have to do the trick.

As far as the planet goes, the hack does an admirable job of extending the use value of a piece of plastic. Many areas don't support the recycling of items like these plastic lids. That will then lead the lid to a planet-heating landfill, where it could potentially leach problematic microplastics that often end up in our oceans.

Even if your area does an admirable job of recycling, it can be a resource-heavy and inefficient process, even with as much work is being done to improve it. Upcycling is the best way to do your part for the planet.

Another benefit of the hack is forestalling the resource-heavy production and shipping of more goods like sippy cups that are made of plastic.

Other industrious creators like Doherty have shared ways to reinvent old toilet paper rolls, pill bottles, and tomato sauce jars for productive uses in and out of the house instead of tossing them into the bin. Containers and packages are some of the most fruitful items for repurposing.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were appreciative of Doherty's hack and had some fun with the origin of the lids.

"Yay," one joked. "Parmesan water."

Another shared: "We use them for catching lightning bugs. This is such a great idea! Had no idea they fit mason jars."

"I love this!" a viewer exclaimed. "I'll have to do this soon!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.