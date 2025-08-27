Woman shares what she does with old toilet paper rolls instead of throwing them away: 'So cool'

While your first instinct may be to toss out empty toilet paper and paper towel rolls to eliminate the clutter in your home, there are far more creative solutions out there that can offer your trash a second life.

The scoop

On TikTok, environmental enthusiast Nicole (@nerdy_nicole97) shared how she collects and donates her old cardboard tubes to various nonprofits, her self-proclaimed favorite being the Resource Depot, where donated items are reused in sustainable creative projects, particularly for children.

"It's a great way to keep [cardboard tubes] out of landfills and a great way to give back to the community," Nicole explained in a voiceover, "as they go toward art projects for kids in really cool sustainable art projects."

In other words, donating empty rolls to nonprofits puts them back on the shelves, promoting creativity in young children while encouraging reuse rather than disposal of old items.

How it's helping

While donating can help you make a wholesome impact on your community, you can even repurpose cardboard rolls at home as decor, compost, or other eco-conscious supplies, saving you money while keeping your home greener and clutter-free.

According to NBC News, we throw away close to 17 billion toilet paper rolls each year — and that's not even accounting for paper towel tubes and other cardboard products. While many are recycled, the majority wind up in our already-overflowing landfills, contributing to the release of methane, carbon dioxide, and other contaminants into the earth and the atmosphere, as harmful to our health as they are to our planet.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

In the long term, landfill overflow poses risks to nearby wildlife habitats by degrading the land and water supply while releasing various gases that trap heat within our atmosphere and drive up our global temperatures.

What everyone's saying

Responses to Nicole's "hack" were overall enthusiastic about the unexpected idea.

"As a former nonprofit art educator, this is awesome," one user commented. "There were so many projects that were really accessible if we had paper towel and toilet paper rolls and it was always so hard to get everyone on staff to bring them in so having resources like this in the community is amazing."

"So cool!!" gushed another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.