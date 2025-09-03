Mom shares brilliant hack using old Parmesan cheese lids: 'Life changing'

A "perfect fit" can be hard to find, whether it's in a job, a friendship, or your favorite pair of jeans. But sometimes, the perfect match shows up in the most unexpected places — like your kitchen junk drawer.

One TikToker shared her hack for thinking sustainably in the kitchen, and all you need is a mason jar and a lid from a Parmesan cheese container — the green plastic kind with the two flaps, one for sprinkling and one for pouring.

The scoop

TikToker Kaiti (@happyacreshomesteadmn) shared in a short video that the green lid of a Parmesan cheese container twists perfectly on a mason jar, creating a super handy and airtight container for dry goods, spices, homemade dressings, or even craft supplies. Now, you have unlimited possibilities for what to use your mason jar for.

To try it yourself, just save the lid from an empty Parmesan container (most standard brands use the same threading) and screw it onto a regular-mouth mason jar. No tools, glue, or adapters needed, just a quick twist, and you're all set.

How it's helping

This simple swap can save both money and time. Instead of buying new containers or specialty lids, reusing a Parmesan cheese top gives new life to items you already own, with no extra spending required.

It also adds convenience with the flip-top design, which makes it easier to store and dispense pantry staples like rice, oats, or baking soda without the mess of scooping or unsealing each time.

Over time, these small reuse habits reduce the need to purchase disposable plastic containers or storage solutions, trimming down household costs. On a larger scale, repurposing packaging like this helps keep unnecessary plastic out of landfills and prevents it from making its way into our oceans.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were thrilled to learn of the hack.

"I did not know. Life changing!" one person wrote.

Another chimed in with a clever suggestion: "There should be a list of what types of lids fit on what type of jars universally. Can we make that a thing?"

"Omgggggg I'm shook lol this is amazing!" said a third.

Others began sharing their other tips, with one adding, "Peanut butter lids work great too."

