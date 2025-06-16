Driver shares infuriating photo of alarming trend taking over roads: 'Stop buying these'

If you've ever decided to go shopping on a Saturday morning, you've probably experienced the frustration of attempting to find a place to park in a crowded parking lot. No matter how many times you circle the lot, sometimes you just can't seem to see an open space. It's hard to imagine the situation getting any worse, but as one Reddit user found out … it can.

While posting to the r/mildlyinfuriating forum, they shared a picture of an oversized truck that appeared to be much larger than the parking space they occupied.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Not only was the truck too big for the spot, but it extended a couple of feet from the front end of the parking spot. This caused the vehicle to partially block the driving lane in the lot. As seen in the photo, it appeared to be a bit of a tight squeeze for any vehicle that would attempt to pass through.

While it's not clear if any vehicle was physically prevented from turning into the driving lane, the original poster took the opportunity to vent their frustrations. "Typical truck behavior. Going 3 feet into the already very tight vehicle lane," they wrote.

Although it can be annoying, it is typically not illegal for your vehicle to stick out of a parking space unless you're clearly blocking traffic or violating specific parking regulations on the property. However, some jurisdictions may have specific rules, especially in areas with angled or diagonal parking, where backing into a space is prohibited.

In the comments section, users seemed to be at odds over the post. While some shared the same frustration as the original poster, others came to the defense of the truck driver.

"So stop buying these ridiculously large trucks that also have no bed space," one user exclaimed.

On the flip side, a second user couldn't help but feel that the frustrations were unwarranted. "You can still get through just fine. You guys all get so bent about trucks. It's weird and sad," they commented.

Another user shared their point of view that attempted to remedy the situation for both sides. "If your vehicle doesn't fit, that's a choice you made," they quipped. "The consequences are that you need to park your oversized vehicle in the back of the lot."

Although large trucks can consume an exorbitant amount of gasoline and release excessive air pollution, they do serve their purpose in certain industries. However, as car companies such as Ford and Rivian make advancements in the manufacturing of electric trucks, it might be the perfect time for truck owners to make the switch.

