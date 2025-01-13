Experts sound the alarm after uncovering side effect of gasoline: 'Can't go back in time and change that'

"Removing [it] from our environment and not putting it there in the first place has more benefits than we previously understood."

A new study suggests that leaded gasoline caused millions of excess psychiatric cases over the last 75 years.

What's happening?

NBC News reported that the study was published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry in December.

It used various metrics to estimate child blood-lead levels between 1940 and 2015 and calculate how much leaded gasoline has caused elevated mental health symptoms in the general U.S. population.

The study found that approximately 151 million excess mental disorders could be attributed to the use of leaded gasoline. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the U.S. started to phase out leaded gasoline in 1986. It is currently banned for use in passenger cars, but it is still used with "aircraft, racing cars, farm equipment, and marine engines."









Why is this paper important?

The paper stated that the generation that experienced the most effects from leaded gasoline was Generation X.

Aaron Reuben, one of the study's co-authors and a postdoctoral scholar in neuropsychology at Duke University and the Medical University of North Carolina, shared a key insight with NBC News.

Members of Gen X "can't go back in time and change that," Reuben said. But "studies like ours today add more evidence that removing lead from our environment and not putting it there in the first place has more benefits than we previously understood."

While the effects are undoubtedly unfortunate, we can all move forward with this information and make decisions that will create a healthier world for the next generations.

What's being done about the effects of lead?

Reuben also noted that the study was "taking existing evidence and applying it to the whole U.S. population," though researchers didn't say the analysis "proves causation." We have been certain that any amount of lead is harmful for a while, though.

The most important thing we can all do now is take preventative measures. If you have children and see any recalls for food they may consume, double-check your purchases and what you already have. Lead risk assessment is recommended for all young children.

Use this guide from the Environmental Protection Agency if you are concerned that there may be lead in your drinking water, which may be more applicable if you had pipes installed in or before 1986.

You can advocate for lead-free legislation as well. You can also lend support to clean drinking water initiatives in places like Flint, Michigan, which is still advocating for clean drinking water, per Food & Water Watch.

