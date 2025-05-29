Cybertruck owner shares footage of bizarre interaction in parking lot: 'Don't understand people sometimes'

Electric vehicle vandalism is quite common, but unfortunately, it could slow the widespread adoption of EVs.

A post by a Redditor on r/TeslaCam last year highlighted how easy it is for someone to vandalize EVs without thinking of the impact.

The video shows the original poster sitting in their Cybertruck with the camera active. A person walks up from their car to the back of the vehicle and places something sticky on it.

The vandal smiles, seemingly proud of their actions, and appears to be unaware that the OP is inside the Cybertruck.

"So weird. Don't understand people sometimes," one commenter wrote.

Others theorized why the vandal did this, with ideas ranging from mistaking the OP for another Cybertruck driver to doing it for personal satisfaction.

"I get that theory but still. Don't touch anyone else's property," another Redditor said, which should apply whether we are talking about gas-powered cars, EVs, or anything else.

Vandalism against EVs is common, and people do even worse than this. In one recent case, someone keyed an EV parked nearby.

Switching to EVs helps drivers save money — close to $8,000 on average, in fact.

EVs are also better for the planet. Although mining materials for batteries causes some damage to the environment, the net benefits of EVs outweigh the drawbacks. Drilling for dirty fuels fuel gas-powered vehicles causes far more pollution. EVs produce no tailpipe emissions when driven, so more EVs on the road could mean less heat trapped in our atmosphere and less planetary warming.

But this is only possible if people feel safe making the switch, which is one reason why we should discourage vandalism.

