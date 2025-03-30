Woman shares brilliant way to reuse grocery bags: 'Such a good idea'

Paper bags aren't just for groceries anymore. One TikToker is proving that with a simple fold, they can be transformed into sturdy storage baskets, helping you stay organized, save money, and reduce waste all at the same time.

The scoop

Bee (@beecuties) recently shared a simple yet effective organization hack for repurposing grocery store paper bags. Instead of spending money on expensive storage containers, many of which are plastic, she suggests using what you already have.

"Don't buy storage containers," Bee says in the video. "Just fold these paper bags and you can use them to organize all your stuff."

In a follow-up video, Bee demonstrates how to turn a normal paper bag into a storage basket. Just follow the manufacturer's fold halfway down the bag to flip the upper portion into the lower portion. The result? A sturdy, open-top basket perfect for organizing beauty items, pantry items, cleaning supplies, and other random household clutter.

How it's helping

As awareness of the harms of single-use plastic grows, many people are turning to paper bags as a replacement for plastic shopping bags. This is largely a good thing — paper bags are biodegradable, recyclable, and made from a renewable resource.

However, they aren't without an environmental cost. According to National Geographic, producing a grocery store paper bag takes "about four times as much energy as it takes to produce a plastic bag." That's why using a reusable bag is preferable to all single-use options — paper bags included.

But life happens. Sometimes, you forget your reusable bag or make an unexpected stop at the store. When you find yourself with extra paper bags from these situations, Bee's hack is a way to continue the lifespan of a paper bag, helping to get more mileage out of a useful item rather than immediately recycling it.

By repurposing paper bags as storage containers, you also eliminate the need to buy "aesthetic" plastic-based organizers. Plastic storage containers may be durable, but their production comes with a high environmental cost. Manufacturing plastic requires fossil fuels and large amounts of energy. Plastic is pollutive at every stage of its lifecycle, from extraction to refinement and from production to disposal.

That's why using what you already have as a makeshift storage solution is a great eco-conscious habit. Reuse over aesthetics wins every single time when it comes to our planet.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on Bee's post were excited to have a practical use for their ever-growing collections of paper bags, with many promising to try the idea in their homes.

"Such a good idea," one commenter wrote. "This is so smart," another commenter added.

Others shared their frustrations with traditional store-bought organizers, adding that the hack is the perfect solution.

"I've wasted so much money on storage containers, because they are weirdly expensive," one commenter wrote. "Thank you for this!"

