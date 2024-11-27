Business owner shares simple packing solution using old paper and a shredder: 'Genius idea'

If you need a nice way to fill packages or gifts, look no further than this incredible hack. One business owner showed how they make their packing more sustainable using old paper and a shredder.

The scoop

Bulletin (@bulletin.co) is a wholesaler helping small businesses, and it shared a video from sustainable lifestyle shop Eco Beige about how to save money on packing materials. In the video, Eco Beige shows how to create elegant crinkle paper using a paper shredder.

The shop explains that it collects paper from other packaging and even from friends and family. You can also use old craft paper or paper grocery bags.

Viewers can see that you can quickly accumulate plenty of crinkle paper using a shredder. Eco Beige says: "[Repurposing] instead of buying new will save you money and our planet."

How it's working

Anyone can benefit from this tip, but it has the potential to help those regularly shipping packages. Packing materials and bubble wrap can easily be purchased in bulk, but for small business owners, anywhere you can save money is a boon.

In addition to the monetary savings, this tip is a crafty way to be a little more gentle on the planet. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, packaging and containers make up about 28% of the total waste stream in the United States. While this amounts to around 80 million tons of packaging waste, the good news is that more than 50% of this waste gets recycled.

There are other great ways to save money and recycle as a small business owner. Some shippers have shown how you can turn paper bags into flat mailers, while others have shown ways to flip boxes and envelopes inside out to reuse branded packaging.

Limiting your use of new paper products also helps reduce deforestation all over the world. According to the World Wildlife Fund: "Every year, around 405 million tonnes [over 445 tons] of paper and paperboard are produced, totaling roughly 13-15% of total wood consumption."

Cutting back on paper use can help curb that massive number, and while it may seem insurmountable, every little bit helps.

What people are saying

Folks in the comments were incredibly supportive of this creative way to recycle paper packaging.

"Love this hack," one person wrote.

Someone else said: "Genius idea! Why didn't I think of this!"

Another commenter added: "I save all packing paper and paper bags for this reason too."

