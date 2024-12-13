Shopper shares genius hack to get festive wrapping paper for free: 'Great idea'

"My partner came home with one of these today and I had the same idea."

Christmas can be one of the happiest times of the year, but it can also be one of the most expensive. The costs of gifts, decorations, and food quickly add up.

Using tips and tricks, such as this simple hack shared on Reddit, can help you cut costs without impacting your Christmas plans. In the hack, a thrifty Redditor shows you how to repurpose Trader Joe's bags into gift wrap.

The shopper demonstrates in a video how the Christmas-themed paper bags can be easily used to wrap gifts by making a few changes. First, they remove the handles, cut the bag open, and remove any Trader Joe's logos. Then, they remove the bottom of the bag before using what's left to wrap the gift.

On average, 4.6 million pounds of gift wrap are produced in the United States every year, according to EcoFreek, and 2.3 million pounds end up in landfills at a huge cost to both consumers and the environment. According to a Stanford University study, if every American family wrapped just three gifts in reused material, it would save enough paper to cover 45,000 football fields.

Various stores use Christmas-themed paper bags, and repurposing them as gift wrap can be a great way to reduce the amount of wrapping paper you buy, saving money and the environment. There are also loads of other gift wrap alternatives, some of which require you to get a little creative. One person shared that they use outdated calendars, while others use scarves that can then be returned and used year after year.

People in the comments were enthusiastic about this hack.

"My partner came home with one of these today and I had the same idea - told her to save it for gift wrap!" one person wrote.

Another said, "Great idea!"

