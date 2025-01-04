Dad shares ingenious cooking hack reusing empty ketchup bottles: 'It works amazing'

"Make sure you take off the label before putting it back in the fridge."

Pancake-making just got a whole lot easier, thanks to a resourceful trick from TikTok.

If you've ever made too much or too little batter, this hack is the answer to all of your goopy pancake woes. And it's not even just about pancakes — it's also a way to reduce waste and encourage yourself and others to find practical ways to reuse things around the house.

The scoop

The hack is simple but a morning-changer (or a night-changer, if you like breakfast for dinner). Robert Salazar (@robertsalazar84) shows how he repurposed an old ketchup bottle to make the perfect pancakes every time.

He fills a clean bottle with batter and uses it to squeeze out his desired amount directly onto the pan. It's easy to control the size, and any leftovers can go straight into the fridge for later.

Repurposing everyday items like this is a small but impactful way to stay organized and cut waste at home.

In the video, Robert shares how he stumbled across this idea: "I always either make too much batter or not enough. I saw this hack where you can make the batter and put it in an old ketchup bottle … and it works amazing." He finishes his demo with a solid endorsement: "So, like the hack. Approved."

How it's helping

First, this hack is a win for your mornings. It saves time, cuts down on cleanup, and makes it easier to get consistent pancakes on the plate — because no one likes a misshapen pancake. It's also a great way to store batter if you've got leftovers, meaning fewer spills and wasted food.

This prevents wasted food and wasted plastic. Instead of tossing the ketchup bottle in the recycling bin, you're giving it a second life. This small act of reuse helps reduce household waste and lessens the demand for new plastic production.

When fewer plastic bottles are produced and discarded, we're keeping them out of landfills and oceans. That's a triple win for you, your wallet, and the planet. Learning how to recycle smarter can make an even bigger difference in reducing household waste.

Companies like Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers show how everyday items can find a second life instead of ending up as waste. Their efforts to minimize landfill contributions and promote reuse fit right in with the practical, low-waste approach of this hack.

What everyone's saying

"Love it," one person wrote.

Another joked: "Make sure you take off the label before putting it back in the fridge and label it pancake mix, amigo!"

Others simply said: "I want some."

This hack is a simple way to make your mornings smoother while reducing waste. Save money by repurposing what you already have or make fewer trips to the store. Next time you're making pancakes, grab that empty ketchup bottle and give it a try. Just make sure you clean it out thoroughly first.

