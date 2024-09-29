This innovative company will turn your old stuff into cash — here's how to take advantage

Why not get paid to donate your old clothes? Thanks to Trashie, a recycling startup, you can earn monetary rewards for every bag of clothes you donate.

How does Trashie work?

Trashie's recycling program is simple. Once you've gathered your unwanted clothes, order a Take Back Bag for $20 and fill it with your items. Your Take Back Bag will also come with a pre-paid shipping label, so you can easily send your bag to Trashie's recycling center.

Once your bag of items reaches the center, they are sorted and graded to determine whether each item will either be recycled or reused.

For every Take Back Bag you send to the recycling program, you earn $30 in "TrashieCash," which can be redeemed for gift cards with Trashie's brand partners.



The best part? Trashie doesn't just accept clothes. You can also donate other items, including shoes, towels, sheets, and accessories.

Why should I donate clothes to Trashie?

Donating your old clothes to Trashie is an easy way to declutter your home while making a few extra bucks. Recycling programs like Trashie are not only beneficial for your wallet but also for the environment.

Textile waste is a global problem, as the fashion industry is the world's second-largest polluter, per reports by the European Parliament. Most unwanted clothes end up in landfills, where they emit harmful, planet-warming gases. Changing trends and consumerism only exacerbate the total amount of textile waste.

By participating in recycling programs, such as Trashie, you help reduce the amount of textile waste ending up in landfills. You also help extend the life of your old clothing items, decreasing the need for new products to be made.

Are there similar programs to Trashie?

Yes, there are numerous organizations like Trashie that offer recycling programs for old clothes. You can donate unwanted items to For Days, ThredUp, and Got Sneakers.

