This company's innovative business model is offering homeowners solar panels for $0 down — here's how it's reshaping energy bills

With energy analysts expecting electricity prices to continue rising in the United States, one innovative company is offering homeowners a chance to buck the trend. How? By installing solar panels.

If you believe that purchasing panels could be prohibitively expensive, though, don't fret. Palmetto has you covered with its low-fuss, zero-money-down LightReach leasing program.

What is Palmetto's LightReach leasing program?

Available in 31 states, Palmetto's LightReach leasing program empowers you to tap into the benefits of solar without shelling out thousands for your own panels or dealing with the system's upkeep after subscribing. Palmetto owns and manages the panels, so it handles everything from solar mapping and design to permits and installation to maintenance.

In return, you lock in stable energy rates for 25 years, and that could result in significant savings down the line if electricity prices continue on their upward trajectory.

Why are solar leasing programs important?

Solar panels are one of the best ways to slash or stabilize your utility bills — not to mention drastically reduce toxic, planet-overheating pollution — so it is no surprise homeowners in the know are prioritizing the property value-boosting equipment.

However, homeowners spend anywhere from $17,900 to $23,600 to purchase panels, and that's after applying a federal tax credit that won't be available after the end of the year.

Palmetto's LightReach leasing program removes that financial hurdle preventing more people from adopting solar. And unlike the federal tax credit (which doesn't apply to solar leasing programs), Palmetto's no-money-down subscriptions aren't going anywhere after Dec. 31.

How to know whether I should buy or lease solar panels

The decision to purchase or lease panels is a personal one, and both paths offer distinct advantages and disadvantages.

For instance, buying panels may result in higher long-term savings, but, unlike with a LightReach leasing plan, you'll be responsible for monitoring and maintenance.

Palmetto can help you sort through more of the pros and cons so you can make the best decision for your situation. If purchasing sounds like the right course of action, EnergySage has free tools that make it easy to compare quotes and save on solar installations.

