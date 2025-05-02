Tired of the energy bill rollercoaster? This simple service can install solar panels for $0 down

Solar doesn't have to be out of reach.

If your electric bill feels like an unwelcome monthly surprise, you aren't alone. With home energy costs rising, many homeowners are searching for a better option to power their daily needs. One clean energy startup is stepping up with a solution to stabilize your monthly energy costs — all while helping the planet.

Palmetto is helping homeowners harness the power of the sun without the prohibitive upfront cost of solar installation. Through its LightReach program, the company offers solar panel leases and Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) at no upfront cost, allowing customers to benefit from solar energy immediately.​ With $1.2 billion in recent funding as backing, Palmetto shoulders much of the financial risk of solar installation.

To get started, the company assesses your home and designs a solar panel system tailored to your energy needs. Palmetto manages permitting and installation, setting you up with one of the startup's 600-plus trusted local contractors. The company even equips you with the tech needed to manage your new system from your phone.

Palmetto helps stabilize monthly energy costs by allowing homeowners to lock in a predictable energy rate over time with their lease or PPA. Instead of being subject to fluctuating utility prices, you'll pay a consistent monthly fee for the solar energy your system produces. This helps eliminate surprise spikes in your utility bill, especially during high-demand seasons.

Plus, Palmetto handles all equipment, maintenance, and service costs throughout your agreement, ensuring there are no unexpected repair expenses to throw off your budget. ​

Each Palmetto system also includes a 90% energy production guarantee. If the system's energy output falls below this threshold, Palmetto will "credit you the difference," providing further assurance of consistent energy costs.

"We are guaranteeing that the customer is going to save money when they lease with us," Palmetto vice president Nathan Healy recently told The Cool Down.

All in all, the startup offers a low-risk, high-reward way to lock in solar energy savings while reducing your contribution to planet-warming pollution.

Solar is one of the least polluting energy options available to homeowners. Solar power reduces dependence on the grid, which is still largely powered by dirty energy sources.

The United Nations reports that dirty fuels such as gas, oil, and coal are the leading drivers of planetary warming. Recent data shows that 79% of the nation's electricity still comes from these high-pollution energy sources.

Along with the environmental perks, solar can save you money. Estimates suggest solar panels save homeowners as much as $1,500 annually on energy bills, depending on their home location and size.

Though the "startup" moniker may make you think Palmetto is new to clean energy, the company has been in business for 15 years, establishing a significant presence in the renewable energy sector.

"We started the company 15 years ago with the same mission we have today — to lead the world toward a clean energy future," Palmetto CEO Chris Kemper recently told The Cool Down.

With no upfront costs, guaranteed savings, and a long track record in clean energy, Palmetto is doing just that. Going solar doesn't have to be risky — or out of reach.

If leasing panels isn't for you, buying them is still considered a great long-term investment. Check out EnergySage's solar quotes comparison tool to see the best deals from installers in your area.

