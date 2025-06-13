You can get this company to install solar panels on your home for $0 down — and protect yourself against energy inflation

  • Home Home

by Audrey Brewer
Homeowners can weigh their options between leasing and purchasing.

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Solar panels are booming in popularity, but committing to ownership isn't always the right move, even with the noted benefits of solar on energy bills and the environment. The upfront costs can be daunting for many people, hindering their ability to make the switch. 

But that's where Palmetto can help with LightReach through its solar panel leasing program, which includes plans with a $0 down payment on installation.

What is Palmetto's LightReach program?

LightReach assesses and designs a solar panel system suited to your home's energy needs, then handles permitting and installation. Because Palmetto owns all the equipment, it handles maintenance and service costs. In a way, you're leasing your home's roof to their equipment and sharing in the profits.

Each LightReach plan also comes with a comprehensive 25-year protection plan; everything can be controlled from your phone, making it an easy-to-manage upgrade. 

Why is solar panel leasing important?

Solar panels can be a major money-saver for homeowners and renters, depending on the size and energy usage. In an example from the Department of Energy, a family of four could save $600 a year by leasing a solar panel system for $100 a month.

The cost of energy often fluctuates and has been increasing in recent years, but with LightReach, you can lock in low monthly rates, helping manage the roller coaster of energy bills.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

Opting for solar panels is also a great way to help offset environmental impacts from powering your home with dirty energy sources, which account for the majority of planet-warming pollution. According to the Columbia Climate School, solar panels reduce carbon dioxide pollution more per acre than trees do. 

How LightReach helps with solar panel installation

With its leasing options that help minimize upfront costs, including no-money-down plans, LightReach makes solar panels more accessible for those looking to make the switch. 

If leasing isn't necessarily of interest, EnergySage also has tools to get estimates on purchasing and installation, making it easy to compare quotes. 

You can compare and contrast leasing versus purchasing with this list of pros and cons, helping you upgrade your home with solar panels.

