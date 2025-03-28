This startup will install solar panels on your roof for no money down — here's how it can transform your energy bills

"It's pretty rare to have a company that cares so much about their customers."

Solar panels are growing in popularity, but handling installation and figuring out costs can be a daunting task. But those worries are being alleviated by Palmetto, a startup helping people tap into the power of the sun with massive savings.

For many people, a major hurdle with solar is the upfront cost, but Palmetto offers solar panel leases with no money down through its LightReach program, which assesses and then designs a solar panel system perfectly suited to your home's energy needs. Then it handles permitting, installation, and sets you up with the technology to manage it all from your phone.

And because Palmetto owns all the equipment, maintenance and service costs are on them. Each LightReach plan also comes with a comprehensive 25-year protection plan. What's more, the company guarantees its panels will produce 90% of its energy estimates. If the panels don't meet the production guarantee, Palmetto says it will "credit you the difference."

The savings go beyond just the installation, too, as switching to solar panels can save homeowners an average of $1,500 annually. For its part, Palmetto says you can "lock in a low monthly rate for solar" and "pay less to power your home."

Solar panels have also been shown to add value to your home by as much as $15,000, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Energy. If you happen to sell your home, Palmetto lets you transfer the contract to the new owner, or go for a buy-out option instead, because, as the company puts it, "flexibility is baked in" with their systems.

Beyond those perks, switching to solar also helps reduce reliance on dirty energy sources, like gas and coal, which emit health-damaging pollution and planet-overheating gases. Dirty fuels account for the majority of this harmful pollution. As a warming climate supercharges extreme weather, it contributes to a vicious cycle of higher costs on food and other necessities.

Palmetto customers are already praising the company in reviews on its website. One person wrote, "I'm loving this company and since utilities have risen considerably my system is paying itself back quicker than expected." They said they're in the process of referring their friends, too.

"It's pretty rare to have a company that cares so much about their customers — that really carried us through from the beginning all the way to the end," another said. "And even after those panels are put on, they're still very much involved."

