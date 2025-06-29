Homeowner seeks advice after hidden government policy blocks DIY rooftop solar project: 'What's the big deal?'

Installing solar panels is an amazing way to save money on your power bill, and with the help of free online tools like the ones from EnergySage to get quick estimates, homeowners are saving even more by doing more of the process themselves. However, some homeowners are hitting roadblocks as they try to work through a system that can make solar installation difficult.

One California homeowner thought they had their ducks in a row but was still denied just for DIYing the process, according to their Reddit post.

What's happening?

The original poster went looking for advice in r/SolarDIY.

"I submitted plans for a DIY rooftop solar system on my home (primary residence) in San Bernardino County, CA, and was surprised to learn that the building department is not allowing owner-builder permits for solar, even though California law generally allows it if certain conditions are met," they said. "Has anyone else dealt with this?"

They described the details of their proposed setup and the steps they went through to document it and apply for permits — including having the plans drafted by a professional service and filling out all the necessary paperwork.

"The plan check came back with only a few small notes (which the permit service is fixing), but the reviewer also added this: 'Owner-builder installations are not permitted in San Bernardino County,'" they said.

"I've searched everywhere and can't find anything in writing — no published rule, bulletin, or ordinance — stating that owner-builders are blocked from solar installs. The county's own website even says owners can pull permits for work on their own homes, so this feels like an internal policy that isn't documented anywhere."

Why are the details of this rule important?

DIY options make solar installation more accessible to those who couldn't afford professional installation. It's not a project to be taken lightly — indeed, even the original poster said they planned to hire a professional electrician to actually connect the system to their home's wiring — but for those with the skills, it can be a major cost savings.

Meanwhile, the more people are using solar, the more they're improving the resilience of their neighborhoods in the event of a disaster. Plus, they're using clean energy, meaning less air pollution that overheats the planet.

If there are policies in place making solar less accessible, then those benefits are harder to access. And if the policies are secret, they're harder to fight against or change.

What's being done about this homeowner's dilemma?

Commenters suggested that this denial was not the end.

"I don't know how it works in your county, but in mine you can make an appointment to go in person and bring your plans with you to discuss with them," said one user. "I would not take a 'no' from one person at the county to be a full 'no' because I've gotten multiple answers from my county too."

"Also, they might want your C-10 licensed electrician name and number on the permit application," suggested another commenter. "I don't see any other illegal reason why or how they have the authority to do this."

"You can install solar, you just can't connect to their grid," proposed a third Redditor in case all else failed. "Frustrating, but still a great option."

Another said: "This sorta thing is so frustrating. It should be like anything else — if it can pass inspection and the drawings gets approved what's the big deal? Such a racket to make you pay contractors to do work on your own … home."

