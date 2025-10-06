Shopper calls out thrift store for absurd items on shelves: 'It's honestly disgusting'

Experiences like this can turn new thrifters off from shopping secondhand.

A frustrated shopper took to Reddit to share a disappointing experience at a thrift store — and it sparked plenty of debate.

Posted in the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, the post calls out a store for what the user sees as wildly overpriced secondhand fashion, and it's striking a chord with other thrifters.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post features photos of two items: a Dior top priced at $200 and a stained Moschino piece, priced at $300. According to the user, the Dior item is "clearly fake," and the Moschino comes from a lower-tier line.

"The worst part," they wrote, "is that most of this thrift store is priced very reasonably … but they have a boutique section where they massively overprice things."

In the same boutique section, the post points out a few more eyebrow-raising prices: Free People for $40, Lululemon for $30, and Dr. Martens for $60. Not terrible compared to retail prices but steep for secondhand, especially when the condition isn't great.

The user finished with a blunt take: "It's honestly disgusting."

Experiences like this can turn new thrifters off from shopping secondhand, which is a shame.

Thrifting is still one of the best ways to save money, build a unique wardrobe, and keep clothes out of landfills. One overpriced rack doesn't represent the whole industry. Most thrift stores still offer great deals, making fashion more accessible to a wider range of people.

But when corporate pricing strategies creep into secondhand shops, it can feel like the affordability and spirit of thrifting are being lost. And that's why posts like this one keep getting attention because so many people want to see secondhand shopping stay affordable, sustainable, and fun.

So, if you run into a $200 fake designer shirt? Walk on by. The perfect $5 tee might be waiting on the next rack over.

Commenters were quick to agree with the original post. "Goodwill is turning into a full fledged department store with these prices," one user wrote. "They should rename it: Big Bill."

Another chimed in with a similar store: "There's a thrift store near me that occasionally will have some fake Supreme hanging on the wall, for more than the items would have cost new even if they were real. Which they aren't."

