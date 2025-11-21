Resident issues warning after spotting concerning landscaping mistake: 'They're the ones killing it'

Mulch is a common landscaping tool, but properly utilizing mulch can be tricky.

One Reddit user took to the r/Baltimore subreddit to advise community members about the dangers of using too much mulch around trees.

The post depicts an image of a tree in a planting box on the sidewalk. The box is piled high with mulch.

The original poster explains in the text beneath the picture that putting mulch past a tree's root flare, where the trunk spreads out larger against the ground, is bad for the tree's health.

"They think they're saving the tree from dog urine but [in] reality they're the ones killing it … with all that mulch!" wrote the original poster in a comment.

Mulch can be a benefit to a garden. It can help retain moisture, regulate temperature, and suppress weeds.

However, the mulch needs to be properly applied. Many make the landscaping decision to pile mulch high, creating a "mulch volcano." These mulch piles can hinder root growth and even cause the roots to grow upward into the mulch, wrapping around the tree and suffocating it.

"As with most trees, mulching against the trunk can cause the bark to develop a range of conditions that will eventually kill the tree," advised another commenter.

Stanford University notes that mulch should be kept 6 to 12 inches away from the base of trees.

Also, some types of mulch are better than others. Rubber mulch, although popular, can come with a variety of problems.

For one, the rubber mulch leaches chemicals into the ground. It can also be flammable under certain conditions.

One strong alternative to using rubber mulch is to use leaves. Instead of bagging fallen leaves, you can gather and compost them and turn them into mulch. Shredded wood is another common natural mulch alternative.

You can also lay down a layer of cardboard beneath your mulch to help suppress weeds and improve soil health. This process is called sheet mulching, and it helps the worms in the soil to eat as the cardboard breaks down.

It is possible to utilize mulch and keep trees healthy.

The comments of the Reddit post echoed the concerns of the original post, giving more detail about how improper mulching can damage trees and lead to their early demise.

"No, I don't like it," wrote the top commenter.

