Homeowner concerned after neighbors butcher healthy tree for ridiculous reason: 'What's the point?'

These homeowners made a poor choice for the health and long-term future of their yard.

A homeowner was surprised to see how their neighbors "trimmed" their tree, prompting them to wonder if the tree would survive the ordeal.

They posted a photo of the tree in question — which appears to have been stripped of at least 75% of its needles, looming tall and bald overhead — in the subreddit r/arborists.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Neighbors trimmed their scots pine, thoughts on if they over trimmed?" they asked. "Tree was healthy prior to the trim, just curious about long term impacts."

When asked why the neighbors acted so brazenly, OP explained, "They landscaped a sitting area/patio fire ring and didn't like pine needles." Understandably, this prompted a virtual face-palm from several people.

All of the commenters agreed that the neighbors had erred in their approach to the 'trim' and had indeed gone too far.

"Assuming the bulk of that was alive they removed about 75% of the foliage. [The International Society of Arboriculture] recommends not more than 25%," one person shared. "So, yes."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"Not only did they over trim it," another explained, but "they [trimmed in a way which] … means that [the tree] now has a way higher chance to break." This is due to moving the center of gravity significantly higher, to an exposed section of the slender trunk, they explained.

"Seriously?" another person wrote, stunned at the sight of the hacked branches. "What's the point in having this tree?"

Other than the cruelty of mutilating a tree for purely aesthetic reasons, these homeowners made a poor choice for the health and long-term future of their yard.

🗣️ What's the hardest thing about taking care of your yard?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Healthy native trees offer a number of benefits to their local ecosystem. They serve as natural wind barriers, air filters, carbon sinks, erosion barriers, and habitats for local flora and fauna. They're also good for the spirit; studies have found that simply spending time around trees can reduce stress and improve mental well-being, the USDA reported.

So rather than looking for ways to reduce the amount of foliage and pine needles in a yard, homeowners are better off seeking to rewild their yards with native plants and trees.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.