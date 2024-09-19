Local resident shares image of concerning landscaping trend seen around town: 'Poor tree'

This excessive application will more likely prevent the roots from accessing vital water and oxygen, which could end up killing the tree.

Tree-lined streets instantly brighten up an urban area, but the impact of such greenery goes beyond adding a bit of color.

Thriving trees provide a habitat for animals, offer natural shading and cooling, and improve local air quality. They also offer a boost to mental well-being.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Given all of these benefits, it's important to take care of trees properly. That's why one resident of Moncton in New Brunswick, Canada, was so disappointed to see a common landscaping error.

"Moncton has a mulch volcano problem," they captioned a post on Reddit, along with a picture of a roadside tree with its base piled high with dirt.

The "mulch volcano" label is issued because of the way the pile of dirt resembles the lava-filled natural structures. The only eruptions they result in, though, are of anger among annoyed arborists.

"It's smothering the roots and base," one Redditor commented on the post. "Poor tree," added another.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Indeed, while the application of this pile of mulch was no doubt done with the intention of providing the tree with a healthy amount of nutrients, this excessive dirt is more likely to prevent the roots from accessing vital water and oxygen, which could end up killing the tree.

What's more, if the mulch retains moisture and that mulch is pressed up against the tree's bark, it will likely weaken the tree's protective armor, making it susceptible to disease, pests, and fungi. By all accounts, it's bad news for the tree.

If you want to put mulch around a tree, gardeners recommend doing so in a donut-like fashion, leaving the tree's root flare exposed and still providing nutrients in the vicinity. This method will allow the tree to thrive and requires significantly less mulch, helping save money and effort.

Another way to keep costs low when gardening is to grow a native plant garden. These plants are well-suited to local soil and weather conditions and can help pollinators, but best of all, they require a lot less upkeep compared to traditional monoculture lawns and don't need so much water, helping to save money on utility bills.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.