Homeowner seeks advice after hired crew makes detrimental mistake cutting tree: 'I hope it can be saved'

A tree enthusiast went to r/arborists for advice after witnessing a tragedy in their yard.

After hiring a crew to cut down a dead pine, the homeowner went to the bathroom only to discover they started in on a very-much-alive live oak tree.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Three pictures show the depth of the harm done.

"Can this be saved?" the OP asked in the caption.

When hiring for landscaping projects, be sure to consult with an arborist so that you don't find yourself in a similar situation. It's always a tragedy to see nature suffer, especially when it's seemingly for no reason.

Live oaks are native to the southeast U.S. and an important part of the ecosystem. They can live for hundreds of years and provide habitats for hundreds of plants and animals.

Landscaping or replacing traditional lawns with native plants will save you from heaps of lawn maintenance. They require less water, fertilizer, and pesticides, which means more money in your pocket and more food for pollinators, who require native plants to thrive.

If you're ready to start rewilding your yard, check out the National Audubon Society's Native Plants Database to discover which plants are native to your area. From clover lawns, vegetable gardens, wildflowers, and no lawns to xeriscaping and buffalo grass, the options are endless to curate and design a yard unique to you.

The botched tree removal was met with disbelief that such a mix-up could happen.

One Redditor believed the OP made an error in hiring, pointing out, "What kind of arborist doesn't say 'hey, are we sure we should cut down this live oak?'"

Another comment shared that a 500-year-old live oak tree in Alabama was saved using a grafting technique after suffering damage from a chainsaw; an arboriculture student suggested girdling a tree using lanolin.

"Call an ISA arborist. See if there's anything to be done. If not, have them write up what the damages are in a signed letter. Call a lawyer," one comment recommended.

Several comments said to let the live oak be and see what happens since they're so resilient.

"I hope it can be saved. It's a beautiful tree," a wishful comment said.

