Cleaning expert reveals simple tip to avoid costly repairs and skyrocketing energy bills: 'Stay safe and warm'

A few minutes and a few supplies you have around the house could help you stay safer and save money with your heater this winter.

The scoop

TikToker Sharon Garcia (@sharoncleanseverything) posted a video highlighting how easy it is to clean your wall heater so it's more efficient and less dangerous this winter. In the caption, she included simple instructions for how to clean your wall heater yourself, in just a few minutes.

All you need to get started is a soft brush or a vacuum and a filter for your wall furnace (if it uses one). Make sure you turn off the power before you start, just to be extra careful.

After that, wipe down or vacuum the entire external part of the heater. If you have sticky dust on it, you may need to spend some extra time scrubbing. Make sure you clean all of the intake valves and generally ensure it's not covered in dust.

After that, follow the manufacturer's instructions to change your filter. If you don't know how, you may be able to search your heater brand online to find them.

"Stay safe and warm!" Sharon advises.

How it's helping

According to This Old House, cleaning your heater has a number of benefits. When it's clean, it's less likely to break down or experience problems, which can be expensive to fix. Clean heaters also don't need to be replaced as often. What's more, they cost less to run, because they work more efficiently than dirty ones, ultimately lowering your utility bills.

The U.S. Department of Energy encourages you to make your home more efficient, too. Most of the grid in the country still relies on expensive dirty fuels, but improving efficiency results in a cleaner environment for everyone, as the power plants don't have to work as hard. This means less toxic pollution is released into the atmosphere. Cleaning other appliances, like your refrigerator or your air fryer, can enhance their performance, as well.

What everyone's saying

People enjoyed this hack and agreed it was worth doing, with one person highlighting how a clean living space can help reduce anxiety.

"The caked-on dust .. stresses me out every time" one person wrote.

"Yes! I always clean mine," another wrote.

"I told my husband we need to clean it and this is the reminder," someone else added.

