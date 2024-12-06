Ridiculous real estate listing riles up homebuyers: 'Bigger is not always better'

"This looks like some kind of event center/convention hall rather than a house."

The jokes about this extravagant real estate listing are enough to put a smile on the face of even the biggest grouch.

On the other hand, the profligacy, wastefulness, and borderline irresponsibility on display are sure to ruin any environmentalist's mood.

In r/zillowgonewild, a Redditor shared photos from the $2.5 million house in Pueblo West, Colorado.

Each bedroom was the size of an apartment, and a lounge area with a pool table and theater-style seating was as big as a house. The gym was fit for a hotel — though, like much of the house, it was all but empty — and no fewer than three doors led to an outdoor pool.

The five-bedroom, nine-bathroom abode covered 12,602 square feet — about 10,000 square feet too many, as the poster quipped. A price cut a month ago dropped the asking price by a whopping $25,000.

It can be hard not to drool at such ostentatiousness, but consider the impact. All the resources, labor, equipment, and more that went into building it. And what it will take to maintain: cooling and heating costs, a cleaning service, taxes, and more.

(Here's one conversation: "Who has to vacuum? You need a full time vacuumer," one Redditor said. Others joked you'd need a "Roomba army." "I have never wanted a rideable vacuum until now," someone else added.)

That's before you consider the consequences of some of the poor design and décor decisions, including the "bold choice" to put the driveway 15 feet above a certain hazard, as one user pointed out. "A car will get into that pool one day," they vowed.

But "just think of all the exercise you will get" — not from the gym, mind you, but from walking across each room or, God forbid, the whole house. "Imagine forgetting your phone in another room," one Redditor cracked.

As commenters said, this makes it clear that "just because" is a terrible reason.

"Bigger is not always better," as the poster wrote.

We can all think of a long list of things that could be done with the money that was needlessly spent on this McMansion when something half the size or even smaller could have delivered just as much opulence with more substance and less emptiness. The saddest part is the wealthiest of us sometimes seem to think and care about their effects on the world the least.

"This looks like some kind of event center/convention hall rather than a house," one user said.

Another agreed: "Yes! The carpet especially (I was thinking airport) - but you totally nailed it."

"Truth! I sometimes think I'd like to live in a hotel, but not the WHOLE hotel," someone else said.

