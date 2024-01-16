Shopper stunned after discovering jaw-dropping retail price of their thrifted candles: ‘I love stumbling across finds like that’

Whether it’s clothes, household items, accessories, or tech, you can find some incredible things in a thrift shop for a fraction of the retail price.

One thrift shopper has made the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit jealous with their latest incredible find.

Taking to the social media platform to brag about their discovery, they posted a picture of two Omala candles, which came in attractive stone jars with wooden lids.

And while the aesthetics were impressive enough, the price they got them for was even more so.

“Found these for $1.99,” they captioned the image. “Retails for $120 each?!”

Photo Credit: Reddit

While the comments section was slightly skeptical about retail valuation, some users pointed out that the price might have been in Canadian dollars, with the votives sold on the United States website for around $86.

But for Canadian customers, that’s nearly 60 times more than what the thrifter bought them for.

“Wow!!! So cool,” one user commented. “I love stumbling across finds like that!” another agreed.

“Those will make great kitchen jars when the candle is gone. Bonus,” a third said, indicating that the candle containers can later be recycled for an attractive storage solution.

Of course, recycling (or reusing) is one of the main benefits of thrift shopping anyway. Buying previously loved items — or nearly brand-new ones in this case — can keep items from being thrown away and ending up in landfills, where they will contribute to the production of planet-warming gases such as methane.

Thankfully, this way of shopping is becoming increasingly popular. In September 2023, the website OnlineDasher looked at data from America’s Research Group, ThredUP, GlobalData, and other organizations and said the thrift store market was expected to reach $14.2 billion by the end of 2023 (the site has not been updated to state if this milestone was reached).

Meanwhile, the global secondhand apparel market is anticipated to grow by 98.3% by 2027, per the website, and 60% of shoppers said they would change their purchasing habits to be more environmentally friendly.

