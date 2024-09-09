Mom shares foolproof method to remove tough oil stains from your clothes: 'I've been needing this'

"This is one of the best hacks ever!"

It's impossible to avoid — sometimes when having a delicious meal or snack, a little oil drips on your clothing. Follow these simple steps to get rid of even the toughest oil stains.

The scoop

Chantel Mila Ibbotson (@mama_mila_au) shares hacks about styling her home, cleaning, and organizing with her millions of followers on Instagram. In one clip, she showed viewers her foolproof method for removing oil stains.

To try out this cleaning method, you will need a plate, dish soap, and baking soda. Start by putting a plate under the section of your clothing with the stain. The plate will give you a surface to help you scrub and focus on just one spot.

Next, apply a small amount of dish soap and baking soda to the stain and rub it in. The dish soap will break up the oil, and the baking soda will absorb the oil. Leave the mixture on your stain for around 10 minutes and then toss the whole thing in the wash. If everything goes according to plan, your clothing should come out of the laundry stain-free.

How it's working

This tip, like many other cleaning tips, uses affordable and natural cleaning products that can save you money. Using on-hand, natural cleaning products half the time can save you close to $100 a year.

Products such as baking soda are also gentler on the environment than harsh chemical cleaners. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, many traditional cleaners contain volatile organic compounds that can affect indoor air quality, irritate skin, and damage sensitive water ecosystems.

Baking soda, rubbing alcohol, soap, and vinegar are all great cleaners and come in affordable bulk sizes. Keeping these products on hand will help you clean nearly every item in your home without having to purchase specialized items for each task.

What people are saying

Oil stains are one of the toughest stains to remove, so folks were thrilled to learn an effective method. "Omg I've been needing this!!" one person wrote.

Another cleaning enthusiast said: "This is one of the best hacks EVER! I smother all of our clothes in dish liquid all the time."

A mom in the comments gave her cleaning tip, saying: "Dawn power wash! I keep one in the laundry room because nothing gets out stains better even though it had an oil stain for years it took it out!"

