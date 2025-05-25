  • Home Home

Contractor seeks legal guidance after HOA repeatedly denies neighborhood solar installations: 'Some HOAs think they are above the law'

by Laurelle Stelle
"All you need is one homeowner to move forward with solar, and the rest will follow suit."

One frustrated solar contractor in Ohio was stumped by a homeowners association president who refused to back down in the face of a new solar rights law.

They posted about their baffling experience in the r/Solar community. "I am working with 6 customers in the same HOA in Ohio," they said. "They all stated that they want Solar, but the HOA is blocking them from going Solar."

That story is sadly common. Solar panel installation (especially using EnergySage's money-saving tools to compare quotes) is one of the best methods available to reduce your energy bills. Solar panels turn sunlight into usable electricity, often enough of it to power your whole home for at least part of the year. It's great for your budget and also good for the planet, since this is clean energy.

But HOAs often get in the way of this budget- and climate-friendly step, usually out of a concern for the appearance of the home. Much of the time, a homeowner's only recourse is to try to change the HOA's bylaws.

But not so in Ohio, according to the original poster. "I looked up the laws and I see that SB 61 passed last year restricting the ability of the HOA to block Solar from being installed," they said.

Even so, the HOA president would not budge. "I tried speaking with the property manager, and he said they can't block it due to SB61, but the HOA president said he wouldn't allow it when I spoke with him," said the original poster. "Has anyone in Ohio gone through the approval process for solar installs with a difficult HOA and found a solution?"

Given that the law is on their side, some commenters thought the original poster should just forge ahead. "Some HOAs think they are above the law," said one user. "All you need is one homeowner to move forward with solar, and the rest will follow suit."

"State law trumps any HOA bylaws or local ordinance," affirmed another commenter. "Sue, you will win if state law says that they can't interfere."

The original poster could also help their clients by recommending EnergySage, which will help them with free services to make the solar installation process easier and cheaper. The average client receives almost $10,000 in incentives with this organization's help.

