Homeowner shares video tour of 'cozy' tiny home 8 years after moving in: 'Absolutely love it'

"Thank you for sharing your home."

Tiny house occupant and TikTok content creator Tiny House Living in NZ (@tinyhouselivinginnz) decided that after eight years of tiny house living, it was time to show it off.

"It only took me [eight] years to post a full tour of my tiny house!" the post's caption read.

The homeowner explained that they'd never quite felt that everything was perfect, and that's why a full tour had never been posted.

"But life isn't perfect, so I might as well just share," they said in the video.

This tiny home is a "towable tiny" of 18 square meters and packed with ingenious tiny home solutions.

"Somehow, I've managed to fit in almost everything that I need and even some of the things that I want," the content creator said.

Two of those extra luxuries are a dishwasher and a shower that's larger than most tiny homes have.

The tiny home also uses a composting toilet, and every stair in the staircase leading to the bedroom loft is a drawer full of clothing. As for the loft, while it might appear cramped to some, who might think, "I could never," this tiny home resident said, "It's comfortable and it's cozy."

Beautiful bifold doors open completely to the outside world, which in New Zealand is, of course, often picturesque and sunny.

Tiny home living isn't for everyone, but many people who live in them love them for their aesthetics, their ease of movement (if the home is on wheels, like this one), and their efficiency.

"Many of the time and money-saving benefits that you get from owning a tiny home also lead to lowering your carbon footprint since tiny houses use less energy for heating and cooling, produce less waste, and consume fewer resources," Energy Savings wrote.

As for the compostable toilet in this particular home, it saves money on water, as the EPA reports that conventional toilets account for 30% of a conventional home's water usage. It also offers freedom since it doesn't need to be connected to a sewage system.

Viewers loved the home as much as the person living in it did.

"I'd love to see what it looks like looking out on a rainy day. I love cozy rainy days," one person wrote.

"I so could do this," another declared.

One person summed up the general vibe, writing: "Absolutely love it, thank you for sharing your home."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.