College student opts for tiny home instead of typical dorm life: 'Amazing alternative'

You're never too young to invest in your own home, and one teenager showed exactly how they did it.

Tiny Home Tours (@tinyhometours) shared one college student's inspiring testimony about how they bought their own tiny home at the age of 19, opting to skip dorm life and achieve ultimate freedom.

John Moore (@johnmichael.xo) took viewers on a tour of their tiny home — the Gayla model from Champion Homes — which boasts a porch, living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and loft.

Purchased through Recreation Resort Cottages in Texas, John opted for a lot of shelving and bought furniture loaded with storage that works specifically in the space.

Many of his interior purchases were thrifted, and John suggests buying stackable glassware and bowls to maximize available space, as well as adding extra shelving to cabinets.

The island in the kitchen is multi-functional, serving as a gathering space, desk, and dining table. There is plenty of counter space in the kitchen, even with full-size appliances and a stainless steel Texas-size sink. The bathroom has a walk-in shower, and there's an in-unit stacked washer and dryer.

"Amazing alternative," John explains. "Dorm life is really small. You never see that money again."

The financing of the RV park models requires a minimum 10% down payment. Depending on floor plans and upgrade options, the total cost ranges from $70,000 to $120,000.

John's monthly mortgage payment is just above $600 on top of a lot rental, which runs between $500 and $700. Hidden Forest Lake tiny home community in Texas, where John lives, has lots that cover all costs except electricity, which can be up to $70 a month, making total monthly bills between $1,150 and $1,370.

John says hosting friends and having gatherings was a huge perk and not something you can do in the tight quarters of a dorm room. He also discusses the perks of acquiring an asset without a huge mortgage payment. While it's more of a commitment, you'll have something to show for it when you're ready to take the next step in life.

"I love living tiny," John says in closing.

Tiny homes can be a great stepping stone to adulthood, but they can also help minimize living expenses for those looking to downsize, reduce costs, or live more sustainably.

Tiny homes consume far less energy than traditional homes and really help define what you want from what you need if you're looking to be more mindful in a consumer-driven world.

Tiny housing is becoming increasingly popular for a variety of reasons. One family set up their tiny home on their friend's farm after a health scare, deciding to remove themselves from all forms of toxicity in hopes of a happier life.

3D online software, such as HomeByMe, is helping people interested in the lifestyle to see what's possible through visualization, planning, and design.

Younger generations in particular tend to be more climate-minded when looking for a home — especially with the housing market being so competitive. In an effort to mitigate the housing crisis in California that has run many people and families out of the state, college students founded Roots House to design and build replicable, sustainable, and affordable housing units.

John offered a lot of firsthand, honest advice, and there was a lot to love about the tiny home — especially the decor and build choices.

"Looks amazing and very spacious," a commenter said.

"Wonderful space and super livable," wrote another.

"You made a perfect sanctuary!" a third exclaimed.

"Ownership can be smarter than renting," Tiny Home Tours wrote in the caption.

