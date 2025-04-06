Gardener defies expectations with unexpected vegetables that thrive without sunlight: 'It's all about knowing what to plant'

TikToker Gardenary (@gardenary) wants you to know you can still use your green thumb when there's more shade than sun.

In the video, she displays a bounty of plants that thrive despite the shade from her garden's tall trees.

The scoop

Did you know leafy greens are "special" because less than four hours of sun is enough to produce a bounty? Gardenary has several massive trees that "completely block the sunlight almost all day" and "all these things are growing." Those things include leafy greens like kale and mustard, chives, basil, oregano, rosemary, onions, lavender, and flowers.

How it's helping

Some people often get discouraged from gardening due to a lack of space or sun. However, "It's all about knowing what to plant for your conditions and when and how to do it," Gardenary said.

While the sun is essential to growing plants, gardeners should know that different plants have different needs, from the amount of sun, water, soil type, fertilizer, etc. With this knowledge, including what growing zone you're in according to the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map, you can plant a variety of food, flowers, and other vegetation.

Leafy greens are some of the healthiest things to eat. Having them in your garden provides your diet with loads of antioxidants that can reduce cancer risks and increase your intake of dietary fiber, vitamin K, iron, etc, per the USDA's Agricultural Research Service. Some — rhubarb and some kale and chard varieties — are perennials that produce leaves for several years.

Knowing how to grow your own food is the perfect way to save money on groceries and enjoy the mental and physical benefits of gardening. Gardening is a great way to stay active as you work various parts of your body by squatting, bending over, digging, and working your hands into the soil. Plus, being out in nature can produce a sense of calm, encourage a better attention span, and reduce anxiety, according to the American Psychological Association. You can also enjoy relief by growing clean produce that's free of pesticides and GMOs while reducing reliance on supermarkets.

What everyone's saying

The commenters enjoyed this gardening tip. One said, "Thanks for the good tips on shade." Another remarked, "Thanks for the inspiration."

