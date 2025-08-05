Couple builds futuristic home with incredibly low energy bills: 'This is something that we value'

A farming couple in Wisconsin is living the dream with their certified passive house, complete with a full rooftop solar system, ventilation, energy-efficient windows, and much more.

As WTMJ reported, Paul Maggio and his wife, Marisa Wiewall, built the home in 2020 with the goal of living more in harmony with the natural surroundings. Since they run an organic livestock farm, it seemed intuitive to bring sustainability into their home as well.

It's been deemed one of the most eco-friendly dwellings in the state because of its adherence to passive home guidelines established by the Passive House Institute, which is dedicated to advancing the science of high-performance building.

The home has all the standard features you'd expect in modern residences, such as sliding glass doors, tons of windows, and up-to-date appliances, but it's the sustainable elements built into the home that make it stand out.

All these features translate to lower energy bills since the house requires much less electricity for heating and cooling because of improved air seals and ventilation. Thicker walls, windows, and insulation also make a big difference in the home's ability to maintain a comfortable temperature. And, the environment benefits by absorbing less pollution from furnaces and air conditioners — a win-win situation.

Wiewall told WTMJ that they actually have extra energy in the summer. When winter rolls around, they need some energy to stay warm and keep appliances going, but it's basically a net-zero home, meaning the amount of heat-trapping pollution released into the atmosphere is essentially balanced by an equal amount removed from the energy-efficient features.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

In addition, the dwelling is built with repurposed wood from an old farmhouse, ensuring a lower environmental footprint. While it's more expensive to build a passive home than traditional houses, it pays off in the long run because less upkeep is required to maintain its appearance and structural integrity.

"Maybe we don't spend money on other things, but to us, this is something that we value," Maggio said.

Aside from the monetary value of net-zero homes, they're also much better for your health because of the improved ventilation systems. Older homes tend to have leaks that allow outdoor air to seep in, leading to poor air quality.

However, a high-quality ventilation system not only removes harmful pollutants indoors but also keeps out pollen and other environmental contaminants. For people with asthma or other respiratory issues, a passive home can help make the condition more bearable, as the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy explained.

Even if you don't live in a passive home, upgrading to solar panels is still a great way to save money on energy bills or potentially even reduce them to near $0. EnergySage is a valuable resource for learning more about solar and finding vetted contractors to install a system for you. Its free tools allow you to compare quotes and save up to $10,000 on installations, making it the ultimate home energy hack.

If you want to ditch your outdated and inefficient air conditioner, switching to a heat pump is another way to cut energy expenses by around $400 a year, per Rewiring America. If this sounds like a good fit for you, Mitsubishi can hook you up with an affordable heat pump to suit your home's needs.

If you're interested in a full upgrade to a passive home, you can rest assured it will be well worth the investment.

"It's been great. We love it. It's super comfortable," Wiewall said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.