Man shares pictures of what life has been like after going off the grid for a year: 'Best thing that ever happened to me'

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor has been living closer to nature and was eager to share what life has been like, so they posted a few pictures to r/OffGridLiving.

"Best thing that ever happened to me. Ex got the house, I got a camper," wrote the original poster. "1 year off grid, no social media. Life changing!"

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

In the comments, the OP said that their camper is a Keystone Vapor Lite. Inside is a wood stove they use for heat and cooking, a carbon monoxide monitor, and smoke detectors. They pay $40 each month for water and about $70 for electricity. Property tax on their 1.5 acres costs roughly $300 per year. If nothing else, living this way can save you quite a bit of money. 

As picturesque as it may be, there are a few things to keep in mind when living off the grid. For starters, the OP relies heavily on propane and keeps two 120-gallon tanks filled. Burning it isn't great for personal health or the environment. Secondly, running a wood stove in such a small space is likely to produce local particulate emissions, which may be harmful to the OP's 6-year-old when they visit. 

That said, solar panels provide the ultimate off-grid resilience. They are hardy and reliable enough to handle most needs of a small home, especially with sufficient storage. Even in hybrid environments, such as the OP plugging into the electrical grid, solar can generally cover needs and generate bill credits with the excess power. 

The Reddit community was largely enthusiastic about the OP's home. 

"I love love love this! You have a great set up," said one commenter. "So happy you are enjoying the off grid life."

"That sounds like a blessing… enjoy the solitude," added another. 

x