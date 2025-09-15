Off-grid resident shares eye-opening breakdown on costs of lifestyle: 'You could run a lemonade stand and make that'

"It's something I've always wanted to do."

Most people are not going to be ready to make the off-grid plunge, but one TikToker shows how it can be a much more affordable way of life than you might realize.

Off Grid Is Living (@offgridisliving) shared content about life living on a self-sustaining compound. They have livestock, a garden, and several buildings where they live, work, and store food. They appear to have solar panels and even air conditioning and internet. While it may not be the life for everyone, they seem to be thriving off the land.

In one clip, they break down some of their regular costs to show how it can be a surprisingly affordable way of life.

In the clip, the creator can be seen wielding a kitten as a mic as they explain some of their monthly costs. According to their records, they are spending less than $400 a month on the majority of their necessities.

They said, "You could run a lemonade stand and make that." All in, their Starlink internet, phone service, food, property taxes, and water for their off-grid compound costs less than a pair of luxury shoes.

While it may be a big jump to suggest going off-grid, there are plenty of smaller steps you can take to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle. Some low-hanging fruit includes making sure you are up to date on your local recycling rules, reducing your food waste, and bringing a reusable bag to the grocery store.

For a medium step, if you have access to outdoor space, you can try growing some of your own food in a garden. You can also swap out some of your lawn for more natural grass options or even a native plant sanctuary.

If you want to make a big life change, consider upgrading to an electric car. You could save more than $1,000 a year on gas and maintenance, and some EV models qualify for a $7,500 tax credit. However, those credits are going away Sept. 30.

Other eco-minded TikTokers were excited to learn about the real costs of this lifestyle.

"I think this video is a sign. It's something I've always wanted to do. I know it's hard work, but it's possible," wrote one person.

Someone else said, "I've been trying and searching for land to do this."

Another commenter added, "Cool beans."

