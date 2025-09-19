Off-grid homeowner shares before-and-after photos of family's new setup: 'That's awesome'

This off-grid homeowner is making the most out of her new lifestyle, despite the hurdles trying to slow her down.

Sharing her story on the r/OffGrid subreddit, she noted that she wasn't the luckiest when trying to transition to off-grid living for the first time, but the wait appears to be worth it.

She shared some gorgeous images of the sunrise behind the house, as well as some amazing before-and-after photos showing the progression of the project.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I wanted to be moved in by the middle of July, but then I broke my ankle at the end of June and geez ow did that slow me down," she wrote in the post, highlighting how difficult it was to really get the ball rolling after the injury.

She said she was the only one of her family staying in the house to help save on gas and electricity while they continue to build the space and move everything in.

She noted that everything used in the home has been off-grid to save money, but the plan is to have an electric metered base installed next to the house. That means the property will no longer be truly off the grid, but the long-term plan is to invest in solar panels when the finances are right.

"The other thing I'm waiting on is my friend, he'll be looking into the well pump," she wrote.

Commentators were pleased to see the homeowner taking charge of setting up her tiny off-grid home, despite her injury.

"That's awesome, working hard even in a boot!" one wrote in the comments.

"I'm super inspired!" wrote another. "You're amazing!"

Living off the grid offers not only an alternative lifestyle from typical home living, but one that is much more financially stable — and it often provides a more satisfying quality of life.

While tiny homes and off-grid living are not for everyone, you can save hundreds of dollars per year on energy and water by generating your own electricity with solar panels and installing an on-site well system, ending reliance on major utility companies that can charge a fortune.

Those living off-grid aren't the only ones who can benefit from savings and sustainability, though. Even in grid-connected properties, you can have solar panels installed to bring your home energy costs to practically $0.

EnergySage even offers solutions to help customers save thousands on the upfront solar installation costs by providing a free tool to compare local installer quotes in your area.

