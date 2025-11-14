Off-grid homesteader reveals secrets for growing abundant food supply: 'Doing it yourself'

Living off-grid is an increasingly popular option for people looking to reduce their energy bills and live more sustainably.

Off Grid Is Living (@offgridsliving) shared an update on their off-grid homesteading journey in the high desert of Northern Arizona.

With winter drawing near, work is progressing on the construction of their underground geothermal greenhouse, allowing them to benefit from year-round vegetable cultivation.

"This will be a pretty massive yield of different squash, zucchini and melons," they said. "That will go into the root cellar and last all the way through to summer."

While the installation will help with food security, it might also provide mental and physical benefits.

Growing your own food can increase fiber intake and provide fresh produce that hasn't been touched by industrial fertilizers.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get a new phone with unlimited 5G and zero activation fees — for just $40 a month Metro by T-Mobile gives you smart value, whether you need a new phone or are just looking for a better plan. This holiday season, get a free 5G phone with no activation fees, for just $40/month. That includes unlimited talk and text, already bundled with taxes and fees. Or, keep your existing phone and number and get unlimited 5G for just $25/month. Either way, enjoy T-Mobile’s Scam Shield technology at no extra cost. Plus, you can even level up to an iPhone 16e this month. Just bring your number and ID and sign up for $50 with the auto pay plan. Learn more

Meanwhile, gardening generally provides low-impact exercise and an enjoyable way to get some fresh air.

Frugal Off Grid, the TikToker's company, provides guidelines and resources for adopting a self-sufficient off-grid lifestyle to minimize environmental impact.

However, Off Grid is Living also warns of the difficulties of this sustainable lifestyle. While it will lower your bills in the long run, reduce your production of planet-warming gases, and increase your resiliency to extreme weather events, it can also be a lot of work.

Many taking the plunge have also reported struggles, ranging from the high costs of the technology needed to generate power to issues sourcing fresh water. Some off-gridders might also feel isolated from society.

But making the switch can be worth it. Off-grid properties are typically cheaper to buy than standard homes or apartments. Otherwise, building a property from scratch can ensure your home is exactly what you dreamed of.

Whether TikTokers on the thread have already gone off-grid or are thinking about it, they all admire the work that's been done so far — and it's not over yet.

"You're amazing for pulling that all together and doing it yourself!" one of them said.

"Loving all the animals enjoying the homestead," another commented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.