Off-gridder reveals essential tips for making it through winter months: 'You have to invest'

"This is a dream lifestyle right here."

This TikToker provides off-grid living tips, whatever the season.

It is estimated that between 180,000 and 750,000 U.S. households live completely off-grid, according to the Journal of Ecological Anthropology. And the movement only seems to keep growing, with influencers across social media praising the benefits of a self-sufficient lifestyle.

One such off-grid influencer is TikToker Cabin Dad (@cabin.dad). In a recent short video, Cabin Dad highlighted the importance of being prepared for weather changes as someone living off-grid. The clip focused on his recent purchase of tracks to allow his heavy-duty vehicle to traverse smoothly over snow.

"When you live off-grid, you have to invest in your emergency transportation," he said, revealing that he had spent $11,600 on secondhand tracks that would have likely sold for more than $50,000 brand new.

Although setting up a home with all the necessary parts of living off-grid can be expensive, it is likely that you would save money in the long run. Without rent, a mortgage, or utility bills to dig into your pocket every month, some off-gridders live exceptionally frugal lives.

From generating their own energy with solar panels, to using heat pumps, or even growing all of their own fruit and veg, it is understandable why many are turning to self-sufficiency to cut their living costs.

Not only could an off-grid lifestyle see you saving money, but it can also have a positive impact on the planet, due to its energy efficiency. Off-grid living tends to rely on renewable energy sources, which reduces the demand for dirty fuels like coal and oil.

Off-grid living isn't feasible for a lot of people, but incorporating elements of self-sufficiency into your life, such as installing solar panels, growing your own food, or looking into ways to make your home more energy-efficient.

TikTok users flocked to Cabin Dad's comments to share their thoughts on his new purchase.

"Can't wait to see these being used," one person remarked.

"That looks amazing," another added.

One TikToker enthused, "This is a dream lifestyle right here."

