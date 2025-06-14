Homeowner shares eye-opening energy bill five years after installing solar: 'People ask me … if it has been worth it'

If you're tired of paying high energy bills, especially during the hot days of summer when your AC is constantly running, there are options to help slash your electricity payments.

One Redditor shared their May-June 2024 electricity bill with the r/solar community, showing that the cost was greatly reduced thanks to their solar panels.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I've had solar now going on five years," the caption read. "People ask me pretty consistently if it has been worth it."

The electricity bill total for a month came out to be $10.68.

The original poster, who had their solar panels installed in 2019, said they were lucky to replace their aging roof within the rebate and loan rates. However, as commenters pointed out, in 2022, the IRA added that roofing expenditures couldn't be added to the possible tax credits.

Still, OP is saving a lot of money per month on their bill. According to NerdWallet, the average monthly electricity bill in the U.S. is $136.84. Each year, homeowners can save about $1,500 on their electricity bills, as an EcoFlow blog post pointed out.

"Generally, I've been pretty happy with my solar," OP said.

Solar energy doesn't produce air pollution or release planet-warming gases like other forms of power. It is also one of the best ways to save money on your home's electricity bill, as OP demonstrated with their monthly bill.

While the cost of installing solar panels could be high, it doesn't take long to break even. According to EnergySage, solar begins paying for itself after about 7.1 years.

Tax credits and rebates, like the Inflation Reduction Act, can also knock down the initial costs of installing solar. With the Residential Clean Energy Credit, homeowners can save up to 30% on a new solar installation.

However, the savings may not be around for much longer, as Congress might eliminate these credits, stopping homeowners from saving $10,000 on average.

It's best to take advantage of the savings available now before they are gone. EnergySage also offers free tools to find the lowest solar installation estimates in your area to help you maximize your savings.

The company's mapping tool allows you to see the average cost of solar panel systems in your state and all the local incentives as well, helping to give you the best price on your solar installation.

In the Reddit post, commenters shared their own perspectives on solar panels.

"You lucky dog," one commenter wrote.

Others shared their thoughts on choosing the right solar company.

"Go with a company that specializes and focuses on solar," one wrote.

With reviews and quotes, EnergySage's free tools can help you find a reputable and affordable option.

