Off-grid homeowner stuns Internet with 'gorgeous' winter views: 'That's my idea of the ideal vacation spot'

An off-grid homeowner took to Reddit to brag about their incredible winter views from their cabin in Scandinavia.

In a post on the r/OffGrid subreddit with the caption "winter off grid in northern Scandinavia above the Arctic Circle," the user showed off an absolutely stunning scene of reindeer grazing in a snow-covered forest.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the comments, the poster also described their off-grid setup. They said they have a "professional micro hydro turbine and diesel generator for backup." They also noted they are experimenting with a small windmill with batteries to try to generate more clean energy without having to rely on the diesel generator when they lose power.

They described themselves as "an indigenous reindeer herder" who lives a "partly nomadic," pastoral life. Other comments explain that they live in Sápmi, an indigenous homeland region in northern Norway.

Living off-grid can have a number of fantastic benefits in terms of financial stability and independence. By generating your own electricity via solar, wind, or in this poster's case, hydroelectric power, you're reducing your reliance on planet-warming dirty energy like gas or coal and saving significant amounts of money on your power bill.

Others who have started the move to go off-grid have shown off incredible greenhouses, a gorgeous tiny home that is fully off the grid, and stunning views from an Alaskan cabin.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

While going fully off the grid like this person did may not be feasible, you can lower your reliance on outside power sources by installing solar panels at your residence.

Commenters were in awe of the gorgeous location shown off in this picture.

"Would love to visit," one said, "that's my idea of the ideal vacation spot."

🗣️ If you could build a home anywhere, where would you put it?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Oh my, truly heaven!" another said, "I can only dream for now."

"Just gorgeous," said a third.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.