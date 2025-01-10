  • Home Home

Off-grid homeowner stuns Internet with 'gorgeous' winter views: 'That's my idea of the ideal vacation spot'

"Truly heaven!"

by Sam Westmoreland
"Truly heaven!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

An off-grid homeowner took to Reddit to brag about their incredible winter views from their cabin in Scandinavia. 

In a post on the r/OffGrid subreddit with the caption "winter off grid in northern Scandinavia above the Arctic Circle," the user showed off an absolutely stunning scene of reindeer grazing in a snow-covered forest. 

"Truly heaven!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

In the comments, the poster also described their off-grid setup. They said they have a "professional micro hydro turbine and diesel generator for backup." They also noted they are experimenting with a small windmill with batteries to try to generate more clean energy without having to rely on the diesel generator when they lose power. 

They described themselves as "an indigenous reindeer herder" who lives a "partly nomadic," pastoral life. Other comments explain that they live in Sápmi, an indigenous homeland region in northern Norway. 

Living off-grid can have a number of fantastic benefits in terms of financial stability and independence. By generating your own electricity via solar, wind, or in this poster's case, hydroelectric power, you're reducing your reliance on planet-warming dirty energy like gas or coal and saving significant amounts of money on your power bill. 

Others who have started the move to go off-grid have shown off incredible greenhouses, a gorgeous tiny home that is fully off the grid, and stunning views from an Alaskan cabin

Watch now: Would you live in a building made of weed?

While going fully off the grid like this person did may not be feasible, you can lower your reliance on outside power sources by installing solar panels at your residence. 

Commenters were in awe of the gorgeous location shown off in this picture. 

"Would love to visit," one said, "that's my idea of the ideal vacation spot."

🗣️ If you could build a home anywhere, where would you put it?

🔘 In the city 🏙️

🔘 In the mountains 🏞️

🔘 On the beach 🏖️

🔘 In the desert 🏜️

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Oh my, truly heaven!" another said, "I can only dream for now." 

"Just gorgeous," said a third. 

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x