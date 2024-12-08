Couple breathes new life into abandoned cabin for off-grid living: 'What a dream project!'

"It hasn't been touched in 15 years and in that time, nature had done its best to take over."

A log cabin, a roaring fireplace, and maybe a mug of hot cocoa are probably the very definition of "cozy." One couple is on the way to creating such a scene after acquiring an abandoned off-grid hut.

In the r/OffGridProjects Reddit community, they shared the first updates of their work to bring the cabin back to its former glory.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It hasn't been touched in 15 years and in that time, nature had done its best to take over," they detailed. "When we first walked into the cabin, it smelled like a barn. Raccoons, swallows, mice, bats, owls and who knows what else has made the cabin home. At some point a window had blown out so the cabin was wide open to nature and the elements."

That doesn't sound like a great start, but as the pictures begin to show the fruits of their labor, it's clear that they will soon have an idyllic little getaway.

The cabin has a gorgeous carved wood staircase, wooden floors throughout, and what appears to be an upper mezzanine.

It hasn't been easy work, though. One image shares a picture of the pair in personal protective equipment as they tackled the accumulated animal feces that had built up after years of neglect. But progress is certainly being made, and it's exciting to consider what it might look like upon completion.

Living off-grid is a great way to reconnect with nature and take more control over the way you live. Without access to mains energy, you need to consider how you are going to bring power to the property. That could be via a dirty fuel-powered generator, or it could be from a much cleaner source, such as a small solar panel array paired with battery storage.

This technology will work great when the sun is shining, and it will still produce power even during cloud cover — albeit less efficiently. When the sun goes down, that battery storage will help keep the lights on, if necessary, until the sun rises.

In addition to producing no harmful, planet-warming pollution, relying entirely on solar energy will mean that no energy bills drop into your mailbox every month. Even though they require an upfront cost, solar panels will essentially pay for themselves after a few years, thanks to the money you will save on bills.

Meanwhile, downsizing to a property that is just big enough for your needs encourages reduced consumption. This minimizes your polluting impact, saves resources, reduces the stuff you'll end up sending to landfills, and keeps money in your pocket.

Redditors were impressed by the work on the cabin so far.

"What a dream project!" one said. "All the really hard work is done…such as building the cabin."

"When I retire this is exactly what I want to do," another added. "A cabin in the middle of nowhere is amazing!"

