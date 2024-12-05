Resourceful camper shares images of impressive off-grid living setup: 'I love this so much'

Whether permanently or for a short while, having an off-grid living setup can be truly satisfying.

Creating your own energy can bring a certain level of smugness about your self-sufficiency, and being able to pitch up almost wherever you like and live or vacation comfortably is another bonus.

One Redditor showed off their Pennsylvania recreation camp to the r/OffGrid community, and they provided details of their wilderness retreat.

"Currently hauling water for the limited we need, using solar lighting and charger (ecoflow)," they shared, posting a few pictures of their large carport tent that was situated on a raised platform made from logs and pallets. "And will have a compost toilet but using the bucket method for now.

"Nice little charcoal stove and fire area, now just to figure out the heating situation."

While they were happy with their setup, they also asked for recommendations. Thankfully, fellow off-gridders had tips, while others simply wanted to share their admiration.

"Get a spray bottle for washing your dishes and … put a Nalgene of hot hot water under your blankets 30 min before bed," one said. "Love your setup and am so proud of you for jumping into your passions!"

"I love this so much," another added. "It's distilling things down to their elements. I hope you get a lot of enjoyment out of this!"

While this looks like a fun way to reconnect with nature, there are a few things to consider before your own escape into the woods.

First, it's important to be certain it is legal to set up in your intended spot. Trespassing can bring criminal penalties, and protected areas can also be illegal to camp in, so be sure to check before you hunker down. Starting campfires presents a wildfire risk, too, so it's important to be responsible and seek a permit if necessary.

Wild animals are also something to think about, with the Redditor noting they had already had an encounter with a black bear. Wildlife interactions can be harmful to both humans and animals, with humans at risk of injury or worse from an animal attack and the creatures perhaps growing reliant on humans for food, diminishing their natural instincts and making them more aggressive in the hunt for sustenance. In some cases, this can result in euthanization.

Additionally, if you do camp in nature for a long time, it's important to leave the area in the same condition or better than when you found it. That means clearing up after yourself, dealing with your waste appropriately, avoiding cutting down trees or damaging plant life, and leaving animal habitats intact.

