Off-grid homeowner reveals how they ditched their city's power grid and skyrocketing bills: 'Start taking charge of your energy independence'

Energy costs are steadily increasing across the nation. However, if you live in a state with especially high energy costs, like California, New York, or Hawaii, switching to solar is worth the investment even more.

In a YouTube video, Johnny's Weekends (@johnnysweekends) explained that he gradually began moving off the grid because the grid can't keep up with extreme storms and increasing energy demands.

Johnny created his own microgrid to live off the grid in a city. He started with a modest $150 investment and demonstrated how plug-and-play power stations help you skip the DIY wiring work.

As Johnny became more committed to off-grid living, he upgraded his setup to include an inverter, backup batteries, and solar panels on his roof. The real money-saving game changer, however, has been a transfer switch that takes grid power and switches it over to your battery or generator power. Johnny can charge his home and EV with this setup and save energy for emergency backup use.

"Start taking charge of your energy independence!!" Johnny wrote in his video's caption.

Johnny's video is helpful because it explains how to initiate a simple off-grid setup and slowly scale up over time. He encourages viewers not to be overwhelmed by the costs or technology: off-grid solutions exist for every budget. Over time, you'll become more self-sufficient without relying on the grid and save money on your monthly energy bills.

The real payback on your off-grid setup will likely come within two to five years (depending upon the products you choose and your upfront investment).

Another way to save money on home energy costs is to use EnergySage's free service to find the best deals on solar panel installations from trusted local installers. EnergySage also offers a free mapping tool that displays the average cost of a home solar panel system where you live, along with available incentives by state.

Meanwhile, you can still take advantage of federal tax credits for new solar panels before they expire at the end of 2025.

If solar panels don't fit in your budget, consider leasing them through Palmetto's LightReach solar panel program, which requires no down payment.

Pairing solar panels with other high-efficiency electrical appliances, such as heat pumps, will help your utility costs decrease even further. According to Rewiring America, heat pumps can save up to $400 on energy costs annually. If you need help finding one, look no further than Mitsubishi to get a quote.

Johnny's YouTube followers appreciated the information he shared in his video about off-grid city living and shared their feedback in the comments.

"Energy independence is important, and at least having a backup solar system to run essential needs if the power grid goes down," one YouTube user wrote.

"I like your hybrid strategy, it makes perfect sense, and the arguments can be made in several scenarios, including power outages and using battery for the peak hours," another user commented.

