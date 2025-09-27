  • Home Home

Off-grid homeowner reveals how they ditched their city's power grid and skyrocketing bills: 'Start taking charge of your energy independence'

"I like your hybrid strategy."

by Alyssa Ochs
"I like your hybrid strategy."

Photo Credit: YouTube

Energy costs are steadily increasing across the nation. However, if you live in a state with especially high energy costs, like California, New York, or Hawaii, switching to solar is worth the investment even more. 

In a YouTube video, Johnny's Weekends (@johnnysweekends) explained that he gradually began moving off the grid because the grid can't keep up with extreme storms and increasing energy demands. 

Johnny created his own microgrid to live off the grid in a city. He started with a modest $150 investment and demonstrated how plug-and-play power stations help you skip the DIY wiring work. 

As Johnny became more committed to off-grid living, he upgraded his setup to include an inverter, backup batteries, and solar panels on his roof. The real money-saving game changer, however, has been a transfer switch that takes grid power and switches it over to your battery or generator power. Johnny can charge his home and EV with this setup and save energy for emergency backup use. 


Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here.

"Start taking charge of your energy independence!!" Johnny wrote in his video's caption. 

Johnny's video is helpful because it explains how to initiate a simple off-grid setup and slowly scale up over time. He encourages viewers not to be overwhelmed by the costs or technology: off-grid solutions exist for every budget. Over time, you'll become more self-sufficient without relying on the grid and save money on your monthly energy bills. 

The real payback on your off-grid setup will likely come within two to five years (depending upon the products you choose and your upfront investment).

Another way to save money on home energy costs is to use EnergySage's free service to find the best deals on solar panel installations from trusted local installers. EnergySage also offers a free mapping tool that displays the average cost of a home solar panel system where you live, along with available incentives by state. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Meanwhile, you can still take advantage of federal tax credits for new solar panels before they expire at the end of 2025. 

If solar panels don't fit in your budget, consider leasing them through Palmetto's LightReach solar panel program, which requires no down payment.  

Which of these factors is the biggest obstacle preventing you from getting solar panels?

The upfront cost 💰

The way they look 🙈

Not sure where to start 🤔

No concerns here! 😄

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Pairing solar panels with other high-efficiency electrical appliances, such as heat pumps, will help your utility costs decrease even further. According to Rewiring America, heat pumps can save up to $400 on energy costs annually. If you need help finding one, look no further than Mitsubishi to get a quote.

Johnny's YouTube followers appreciated the information he shared in his video about off-grid city living and shared their feedback in the comments. 

"Energy independence is important, and at least having a backup solar system to run essential needs if the power grid goes down," one YouTube user wrote. 

"I like your hybrid strategy, it makes perfect sense, and the arguments can be made in several scenarios, including power outages and using battery for the peak hours," another user commented. 

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"We have so much power that we don’t know what to do with it."
Home

Homeowners honestly review solar panels after two years of off-grid living: 'We are using power in a completely different way'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x