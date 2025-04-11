Landowner dumbfounded after encountering major obstacles when building home in remote area: 'It's not looking good'

Luckily, the members of the r/OffGrid Reddit community are not short of ideas.

"My wife and I just closed on 10 acres of raw land in Mason County WA," one Reddit user shared. "I didn't intend on living off grid per se, but some hiccups in our plans is pushing me [in] the off-grid direction."

Among those "hiccups," the original poster cited deep wells in the area. "I was quoted 45k for a well. I already planned on getting a big water storage tank, setting up a pump house, and shuttling in water until we can save up for the well," they explained.

On the power side, "significant delays" were more of an issue than the cost, with the OP having to get a land use agreement put together because of easements. They also expressed doubts about using solar panels: "I've always liked the idea of solar, but I don't think there is nearly enough sun around here to sustain our property."

The third issue was again linked to delays, this time in getting water. "My wife and I were really hoping to get septic installed and move onto the property in our travel trailer in the next three months or so, but it's not looking good on that end," they wrote.

Going off-grid implies that you source everything you need to survive without relying on public utilities.

An alternative lifestyle that tech firm Zendure estimates up to 750,000 Americans have chosen, going off-grid can help you save on utility bills in the long run, cut your dependence on dirty energy by replacing coal and gas with renewables — therefore reducing the amount of planet-warming emissions released — and reconnect with nature.

However, as tempting as living a sustainable, self-sustained life sounds, accounts of struggles are not rare.

Luckily, the members of the r/OffGrid community are not short of ideas to help the OP overcome some of those struggles.

"For the well, if you haven't yet, get a quote from Arcadia Drilling. They were the cheapest option when I got my well a couple years ago, and they did a good job," one said. "I do have a small propane generator for charging batteries as needed."

"Everyone I know charges batteries with (mostly propane) generators during the dark of winter," another confirmed.

Regarding the OP's doubts about using solar panels, a third Redditor wrote: "The peninsula is expected to get warmer and sunnier in the coming years, and as solar tech is improving daily, a solution for your electrical might arrive sooner than you think."

