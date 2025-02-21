  • Home Home

Man transforms run-down home into off-grid paradise with genius upgrades: 'I feel like a smarter, more useful human'

by Leslie Sattler
Instead of hiring professionals, Mack tackled the project himself.

Photo Credit: Eric Mack

Eric Mack swapped his suburban New Mexico home for a self-sufficient desert paradise. His motivation? Creating a more affordable life while making smart choices for the environment, he told CNET.

The switch happened during early COVID lockdowns, when Mack's wife spotted a unique property online: a straw bale and stucco house in a small off-grid community. The home featured bottle-glass walls that let in natural light, plus space-saving touches like a loft for their teenager. One catch: it needed solar power and plumbing.

"Forget baking sourdough. This was going to be the ultimate pandemic project," Mack told CNET.

Instead of hiring professionals, Mack tackled the project himself. Drawing on experience with RV systems and helpful YouTube tutorials, he wired the house for solar electricity. He set up water collection from the roof. The rainwater flows into two 1,600-gallon tanks, enough to last through winter with careful use.

The family recycles "gray" water from sinks and showers to grow a thriving garden, which is rare in their harsh desert climate. They've created their own microclimate with fruit trees and berry patches, all sustained by reclaimed water.

A nifty device called a "Kill A Watt" helps track how much electricity each appliance uses. The family skips power-hungry items like clothes dryers and fancy blenders. In winter, they're extra mindful of power use since the solar batteries drain faster than they charge.

The result? A deeper appreciation for resources most people take for granted. "I feel like a smarter, more useful human after moving off the grid," Mack says. His family now uses a fraction of the water and electricity they once did, proving that living lighter on the planet can mean living better.

The Macks show how taking charge of home utilities leads to both personal savings and environmental benefits. Their story demonstrates that with some DIY spirit, anyone can build a more sustainable, self-reliant future.

