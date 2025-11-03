Woman shares look at off-grid lifestyle on 'raw land': 'What an awesome adventure'

For one couple, life without running water or electricity hasn't been as tough as some might expect. Although living the "off-grid farm life" in gorgeous Hawaiʻi probably doesn't hurt.

In one video, user Marissa (@risewithrissa) shared her three-month update after moving with her partner to a plot of "raw land" — that means no electricity, no running water, and seemingly no neighbors in sight. "We are in the process of getting our … little house move-in ready, but I thought it'd be fun to … show you how simply we've been living in the meantime," reads the caption.

The couple sleeps beneath a Costco carport tent, which Marissa says is her "No. 1 recommendation" for staying dry and comfortable. Their kitchen is a two-burner propane cooktop, and they keep perishable foods cold in large coolers. To wash dishes, they rigged a DIY sink system using a watercooler jug fitted with a pump and spigot.

This is a temporary arrangement while they build their dream home from the ground up. But the creator says the minimalist lifestyle has already taught them valuable lessons and allowed them to be immersed in nature.

While living off-grid isn't for everyone, those who are open to it can seriously slash daily expenses. By relying on propane, solar, and manual water systems, many off-grid homeowners drastically cut their monthly utility bills and gain independence from strained electrical grids. That's also a major advantage during heatwaves and power outages. Minimalist living is also gentler on the planet. Tiny homes, passive homes, and off-grid setups consume less energy and produce less waste than traditional households.

Commenters were impressed with the creator's ambitious project.

"How amazing!! You gained a new follower! Can't wait [to] see this journey," one comment read. Another viewer added, "Can't wait to see the end result." As a third commenter summed it up: "Best of luck! What an awesome adventure."

